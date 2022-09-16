Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Bob Stefanowski calls Ned Lamont 'a coward' for only accepting two CT governor debates
The campaign of Gov. Ned Lamont agreed Friday to two televised debates with Republican Bob Stefanowski, half the number of head-to-head contests between the duo in 2018 when they competed for an open seat. NBC Connecticut will host the candidates in its studios on Sept. 27, while WTNH News 8...
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut makes a case for ranked choice in elections
Ranked-choice voting has an endorsement from Governor Lamont, a Democrat, and an open mind from his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, so it is doubly worth discussing during this election campaign. The ranked-choice idea applies to election contests with three or more candidates, contests that present the risk that the candidate...
Connecticut’s ‘local control’ needs serious reform
Many of our society’s biggest problems are regional in nature, and localities do not have the right incentives to produce the best outcomes for all.
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
greenwichfreepress.com
67 Republicans Demand School Administrators Be Put on Leave; Rally Planned Before BOE Meeting
An undercover, edited Project Veritas video of Cos Cob School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland talking to a woman about his bias against hiring Catholics or people over 30, hit the internet on Aug 31. Reaction was swift. Immediately, an investigation by Greenwich Schools was announced by Superintendent Dr. Joni...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
NewsTimes
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
darientimes.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Connecticut apple orchard named top 10 across US according to Yelp
Lyman Orchard was named the ninth best orchard in the U.S. on Yelp's list.
americanhistorycentral.com
Connecticut Colony Facts
Connecticut was officially founded in 1636 when a group of Puritans, led by Thomas Hooker, left Massachusetts and established a settlement at present-day Hartford. Two years later, in 1638, another colony was established — New Haven Colony. In 1645, the towns of Hartford, Windsor, and Wethersfield united to form the River Colony. In 1643, both colonies joined the New England Confederation. In 1662, the River Colony received a charter from King Charles II, which named it the Colony of Connecticut. Two years later, in 1664, New Haven merged with Connecticut.
theorangetimes.com
Turning Up The Heat
I have heard from many residents and families who have expressed their concerns over the rising cost of energy and heating their homes. During the summer, when many traditionally fill their oil tanks in preparation for colder months, many have decided to postpone buying oil due to the increased financial burden. Over the past one year, the cost for home heating oil has risen 80 percent.
bkmag.com
Scenes from BagelFest (where the best bagel In Brooklyn is once again from Connecticut)
In Downtown Brooklyn this past weekend, on the ground floor of the City Point mall, some 2,000 people devoured scores of bagels from a stacked lineup of 20 shops representing New York City and beyond. The occasion was the third annual Brooklyn BagelFest, and at the end of their carbo-licious journey they voted on their favorite.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
americanhistorycentral.com
The Pequot War
The Pequot War was the first war between the English colonists in the New England Colonies and the Native American Indian tribes in the region. In 1614, the Dutch started trading with the Pequot Indians in the Connecticut River Valley. Within a few years, the English — Pilgrims from Plymouth and Puritans from Massachusetts — moved into the area and started new settlements. When the English arrived, it disrupted the flow of trade between the Dutch, the Pequot, and other tribes in the valley. After some English traders were killed, Massachusetts Bay responded by attacking the Pequot — in Connecticut territory. Soon after, the Pequot launched attacks on Connecticut settlements at Fort Saybrook and Wethersfield. On May 1, 1673, Connecticut declared war on the Pequot and their allies. Later that month, hundreds of Pequot people were killed at the Massacre at Mystic. Over the next few months, soldiers from Connecticut and Massachusetts Bay, along with warriors from various tribes, including the Narragansett, virtually eliminated the Pequot. After the fighting ended, a treaty was signed that gave Connecticut control of the Connecticut River Valley and sold the surviving Pequot Indians into slavery.
uconn.edu
State’s New ‘Covered Connecticut Program’ Offers No-Cost Health Care Coverage to Eligible Adults and Families
If you, or your family, are in need of health care coverage, UConn Health wants to let you know that you may be eligible for a new State of Connecticut created health program called The Covered Connecticut Program, at no cost to you. The Covered CT Program, administered by the...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
hwy.co
5 Creepy Abandoned Places in Connecticut
Abandoned places in CT may not be your first thought when thinking of this picturesque New England state, but maybe it should be. Being one of the original 13 colonies, Connecticut has a lot of history. And, history often leads to old and abandoned places. We’ve got five creepy, abandoned...
Kosta Diamantis employee grievance case hearing set for Monday
The hearing will bring to a head a conflict that has been simmering since last fall and threatens to dredge up past disputes.
