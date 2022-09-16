Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 16 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prep football Week 5 kicks into full gear in the Chippewa Valley. Games from the Big Rivers Conference include highlights from Memorial vs River Falls, North vs Chippewa Falls, Menomonie vs Hudson, and New Richmond vs Superior.
WEAU-TV 13
Flags in Eau Claire County to fly at half-staff on Tuesday for Sheriff Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff at government-maintained buildings in Eau Claire County on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in honor of Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13. According to a release from Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized...
WEAU-TV 13
Host of PBS’s Around The Table Farm hosts Makers Market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Inga Witscher, host of ‘Around The Farm Table’ on PBS, held a farmer’s market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers Sunday. People came from far and wide to support local farmers featured at the Makers Market at Witscher’s Osseo dairy farm. “We are...
WEAU-TV 13
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department has named the victim of a shooting in Eau Claire. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of Altoona, Wis. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra to kick off 48th season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 48th season with “The Mighty Power of Music” Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Tickets are available through the Pablo Center at the Confluence box office. Contact...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Humane Association hosts microchipping event
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association held a free microchipping event on Saturday. Community members were able to bring their cats and dogs to get microchipped, in an attempt to help locate them if they run off. Addie Erdmann, Marketing and Development Director for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, said microchipping your pet is a great resource to help locate lost pets and a good backup to keep your animals safe.
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22 a.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash with injury on 300th Avenue at 620th Street Bay City, Wis. in Hartland Township.
'Hobbit home' up for sale in Wisconsin woods
There is a home nestled in a hill in western Wisconsin that looks like a dwelling straight out of a fantasy novel.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Out of the Darkness Walk
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (9/18/22) SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (9/18/22)
WEAU-TV 13
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting overnight in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.
wiproud.com
Two charged with homicide in Altoona
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The two suspects in an Altoona homicide investigation have been charged in Eau Claire County. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are both charged with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. They face charges tied...
WEAU-TV 13
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library recognizes Banned Books Week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week is Banned Books Week, which serves as a chance to highlight and recognize banned books. The theme for this year’s Banned Books Week is ‘Books unite us. Censorship divides us.’. Isa Small, Programming and Communications Director at the L.E. Phillips Memorial...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
WEAU-TV 13
Treehouse provides support to local teens
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tandem Mentorship Program has been working to help teenagers find a place where they belong for the past 6 years. Now, it’s joining a nonprofit called Treehouse, which will provide additional resources of mentorship, curriculum and support to local teens. “We work with...
wis.community
Gunshot wound death in Eau Claire
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 12:12 this morning at the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers found a male subject with a gunshot wound and had them transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WEAU-TV 13
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention holds Chippewa Valley Out of the Darkness Walk
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Around 300 people were at the River Prairie Park in Altoona to participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Chippewa Valley Out of the Darkness Walk. “It’s a walk to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention,” Gena Orlando, Wisconsin Area Director...
WEAU-TV 13
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Public visitation and funeral services are set for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13 in Eau Claire. Funeral services for family, close friends and law enforcement will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, according to his obituary.
