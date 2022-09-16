ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire code changes in Georgetown following death of 75 dogs at pet resort

GEORGETOWN, Texas - On September 18, 2021, 75 dogs died in a fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas. Since, fire code changes have been made to help protect animals in boarding facilities. "Everybody came together, everybody hurt, you know, and we all cried," Wag Heaven co-owner Jusak Yang...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown arrested, released for marijuana possession

AUSTIN, Texas - UT Longhorns defensive standout DeMarvion Overshown turned himself into a detention center in East Texas Monday morning. Overshown was released from Van Zandt County on a personal recognizance bond a few minutes later. This happened after he was charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Gabi at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Gabi is waiting for someone to adopt her at Austin Animal Center. She is a cuddle bug that gets along with other dogs and it looking for a stable and loving home. AAC says Gabi can fit into many different family situations and has "really good calming energy". AAC is also hosting two events Saturday: the Unicorn Foster Adopter event and Clear the Crates, which is looking to adopt out 75 dogs that have been living in pop up crates due to lack of space.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cats of the Weekend: Halo and Squeaker at Austin Animal Center

If you're looking for the purrfect bonded pair for your home, Halo and Squeaker may be the cats for you. The duo were owner-surrendered to the shelter and are perfect for an older home. Halo and Squeaker just want to cuddle and be showered with affection. Both are available for adoption at Austin Animal Center's cattery.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: CASA Superhero Run, Ballet Austin, local festivals

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the scoop on fun and family-friendly weekend events, including the 3rd annual Lake Travis film festival, Ballet Austin's production of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew", the Pecan Street Festival, the 15th annual Viva Mexico celebration at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center and the 13th annual CASA Superhero Run.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Robinson’s 3 TDs power No. 21 Texas over UTSA 41-20

AUSTIN, Texas - Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns, Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the third quarter and No. 21 Texas beat UTSA 41-20 on Saturday night. Texas trailed 17-7 in the second quarter then rallied to tie it by halftime....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander residents required to conserve water as pipeline needs repair

LEANDER, Texas - The city of Leander is in Phase 4 conservation measures ahead of repairs to a raw water pipeline. The measures prohibit all outdoor watering, and Leander water customers are asked to turn off irrigation systems completely and limit other nonessential uses until further notice. The measures are...
LEANDER, TX

