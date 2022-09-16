Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
fox7austin.com
Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
fox7austin.com
Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
fox7austin.com
Retired DPS trooper shot during standoff after allegedly killing wife, 1 other person
ELGIN, Texas - A retired Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed by a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy during a standoff after the retired trooper allegedly shot and killed his wife and one other person. The incident took place in the afternoon on Sept. 17 in...
fox7austin.com
Deputies asking for help identifying suspect in San Marcos car theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a recent theft in San Marcos. On Sept. 12, around 11:50 p.m., a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos. HCSO said the vehicle was later found in Austin.
fox7austin.com
'Fully-involved 18-wheeler' causes closure on I-35 at William Cannon; roads reopen
AUSTIN, Texas - All lanes on I-35 in South Austin are finally reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure Saturday night. TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m. Sept. 17, but the closure expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.
fox7austin.com
Fire code changes in Georgetown following death of 75 dogs at pet resort
GEORGETOWN, Texas - On September 18, 2021, 75 dogs died in a fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas. Since, fire code changes have been made to help protect animals in boarding facilities. "Everybody came together, everybody hurt, you know, and we all cried," Wag Heaven co-owner Jusak Yang...
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
fox7austin.com
Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
fox7austin.com
UT Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown arrested, released for marijuana possession
AUSTIN, Texas - UT Longhorns defensive standout DeMarvion Overshown turned himself into a detention center in East Texas Monday morning. Overshown was released from Van Zandt County on a personal recognizance bond a few minutes later. This happened after he was charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana...
fox7austin.com
Missing UT Austin student's family still searching for answers in 1976 disappearance
A UT Austin student who has been missing for nearly 50 years would have turned 67 this month. Brian Vargo vanished in 1976 and his family is still searching for answers.
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Aunt of missing Texas State student thankful for continued support
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It has been more than a year and a half since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing and many are still spreading information and actively searching for him. "The unknown is really hard on the family because we don't know what happened and having to...
fox7austin.com
Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Gabi at Austin Animal Center
Two-year-old Gabi is waiting for someone to adopt her at Austin Animal Center. She is a cuddle bug that gets along with other dogs and it looking for a stable and loving home. AAC says Gabi can fit into many different family situations and has "really good calming energy". AAC is also hosting two events Saturday: the Unicorn Foster Adopter event and Clear the Crates, which is looking to adopt out 75 dogs that have been living in pop up crates due to lack of space.
fox7austin.com
3 separate Central Texas school districts receive threats in just 24 hours
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police say an Austin ISD student is in custody charged with two felonies after making a school threat. In just the past 24 hours, three separate threats were made against school districts in Central Texas. On Friday, a heavier police presence could be easily seen at...
fox7austin.com
Cats of the Weekend: Halo and Squeaker at Austin Animal Center
If you're looking for the purrfect bonded pair for your home, Halo and Squeaker may be the cats for you. The duo were owner-surrendered to the shelter and are perfect for an older home. Halo and Squeaker just want to cuddle and be showered with affection. Both are available for adoption at Austin Animal Center's cattery.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com
Hotter times ahead with highs in upper 90s, heat indices in triple digit territory
AUSTIN, Texas - Autumn begins on Thursday, but there are no signs of summer letting up anytime soon. The weekend heat will carry over to the brand-new week. Highs will climb into the upper-90s with heat indices in triple-digit territory. Coastal showers will stay well east of Austin so the...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: CASA Superhero Run, Ballet Austin, local festivals
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the scoop on fun and family-friendly weekend events, including the 3rd annual Lake Travis film festival, Ballet Austin's production of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew", the Pecan Street Festival, the 15th annual Viva Mexico celebration at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center and the 13th annual CASA Superhero Run.
fox7austin.com
Robinson’s 3 TDs power No. 21 Texas over UTSA 41-20
AUSTIN, Texas - Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns, Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the third quarter and No. 21 Texas beat UTSA 41-20 on Saturday night. Texas trailed 17-7 in the second quarter then rallied to tie it by halftime....
fox7austin.com
Leander residents required to conserve water as pipeline needs repair
LEANDER, Texas - The city of Leander is in Phase 4 conservation measures ahead of repairs to a raw water pipeline. The measures prohibit all outdoor watering, and Leander water customers are asked to turn off irrigation systems completely and limit other nonessential uses until further notice. The measures are...
