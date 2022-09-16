ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

NorthcentralPA.com

Teens charged for dumping trash

Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
WELLSBORO, PA
Tioga County, NY
Government
Tioga County, NY
Health
County
Tioga County, NY
City
Owego, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca's Waffle Frolic to close

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The owners of Waffle Frolic say they’re closing. In a Facebook post, the owners say the breakfast and brunch spot on the Commons will close October 15th. It first opened in 2010.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having 'numerous' ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
#Drug Overdose
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Traffic, parking impacts for Cornell's homecoming

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cornell Homecoming will impact local traffic this week. Homecoming festivities begin Friday with a laser light show and fireworks. The Big Red Fan Festival happens Saturday before the 2 p.m. football game against Yale. Some traffic and parking changes begin tomorrow and last through Sunday.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego Alalchin adding new school resource officer

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Owego Apalachin Central School District is adding a new school resource officer. Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy tells WBNG-TV already has one full-time SRO in an elementary school in the district. Another elementary school in Owego will have an SRO in early November. The...
OWEGO, NY
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WNBF News Radio 1290

Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge's Home in Probe of Son

Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
KIRKWOOD, NY
whcuradio.com

Graffiti suspects wanted in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police department needs your help identifying suspects in a graffiti spree. Authorities say they are pursuing several leads. The graffiti has been seen on many homes and businesses around Ithaca. Even an IPD car was targeted. Police have released images of two college-age white males known to officers for previous crimes in the city.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 29, 2022 through Sept. 4, 2022 there were 104 calls for service, they responded to five motor vehicle accidents, and 10 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Justin A. Guamer, age 21 of Endicott,...
OWEGO, NY
Newswatch 16

Flames damage barn in Wyoming County

NICHOLSON, Pa. — Flames damaged a barn in Wyoming County. Crews were called to the place along Route 407 in Nicholson around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. When crews arrived, there was smoke pouring from the barn and bales of hay on fire. There is no word yet on what...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

IPD working on 'inclusive and innovative' recruitment strategy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Recruitment efforts are continuing at the Ithaca Police Department. Acting Chief John Joly says officials are working on a recruitment strategy that’s “inclusive and innovative.”. A civil service exam happened on Saturday. Joly says 86 people signed up. IPD has 52 active officers....
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA

