For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Tuesday The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
NBC Washington
Maryland Fire and EMS Task Force to Help Hurricane Fiona Victims in Puerto Rico
A search and rescue team from the D.C. area is expected to head to Puerto Rico on Monday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Maryland Task Force 1 includes Fire and EMS members from Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Thirty-five members of the task force were supposed to arrive a day earlier but could not secure a flight because of the weather. As of Monday afternoon, they were set to leave on a plane chartered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
Owner of stolen dog grateful to have him returned
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A six month old bulldog named Hugo has been reunited with his owner after being stolen from a D.C. hotel room on Friday. The suspect is still on the loose. It happened at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the corner of 22nd and N streets NW around 6 p.m. Friday […]
fox40jackson.com
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: ‘Abhorrent and unacceptable’
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
MDOT SHA Set To Begin Md 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week, and the project is expected to be complete in December. Crews will work […]
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Pedestrian, bicycle safety efforts on County Council agenda Tuesday
Representatives of the county’s police department and Department of Transportation and other partners will brief the County Council on Tuesday on Vision Zero, aims to eliminate serious and fatal crashes for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians by 2030. The council will review various data and other initiatives aimed at increasing...
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year
Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
WVNT-TV
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018. Sven Alston, 33, of Baltimore was sentenced to spend four years and 10 months in prison by...
chesapeakefamily.com
Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland
Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
Creature Lurking in Lusby, MD Beach in the Patuxent River
Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. While alligator sightings have been reported in the past in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been […]
mocoshow.com
Homeowners with Septic Systems Are Encouraged by County DPS to Follow Best-Practice Operation and Maintenance Guidelines as ‘Septic Smart Week’ Approaches
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) is reminding homeowners with septic systems about the importance of proper maintenance as the County recognizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10th anniversary of “Septic Smart Week” from Sept. 19-23. A properly installed and operated septic...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Oxon Hill Hit-And-Run
A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, authorities say. Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 210 at Audrey Lane at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been struck by a car in the middle of the highway, Prince George's County police said in a statement.
mocoshow.com
Football Operations Temporarily Suspended at Gaithersburg and Northwest High School; MCPS Condemns Violence / Commits to Move Swiftly to Develop Enhanced Safety Measures at Athletic Events
Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) strongly condemns the abhorrent and unacceptable behavior that occured at the football game last night – on Friday, September 16, 2022 – between Northwest and Gaithersburg at Gaithersburg High School. The district is swiftly moving to develop and implement enhanced measures for safety at any athletic event and will communicate those to our community in the coming days.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Bay Net
IID Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County
UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 17 in Anne Arundel County. The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood, Maryland. The involved...
