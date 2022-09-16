ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

NBC Washington

Maryland Fire and EMS Task Force to Help Hurricane Fiona Victims in Puerto Rico

A search and rescue team from the D.C. area is expected to head to Puerto Rico on Monday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Maryland Task Force 1 includes Fire and EMS members from Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Thirty-five members of the task force were supposed to arrive a day earlier but could not secure a flight because of the weather. As of Monday afternoon, they were set to leave on a plane chartered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Owner of stolen dog grateful to have him returned

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A six month old bulldog named Hugo has been reunited with his owner after being stolen from a D.C. hotel room on Friday. The suspect is still on the loose. It happened at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the corner of 22nd and N streets NW around 6 p.m. Friday […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox40jackson.com

Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: ‘Abhorrent and unacceptable’

Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT SHA Set To Begin Md 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week, and the project is expected to be complete in December. Crews will work […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Pedestrian, bicycle safety efforts on County Council agenda Tuesday

Representatives of the county’s police department and Department of Transportation and other partners will brief the County Council on Tuesday on Vision Zero, aims to eliminate serious and fatal crashes for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians by 2030. The council will review various data and other initiatives aimed at increasing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year

Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
OLNEY, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland

Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Homeowners with Septic Systems Are Encouraged by County DPS to Follow Best-Practice Operation and Maintenance Guidelines as ‘Septic Smart Week’ Approaches

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) is reminding homeowners with septic systems about the importance of proper maintenance as the County recognizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10th anniversary of “Septic Smart Week” from Sept. 19-23. A properly installed and operated septic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Oxon Hill Hit-And-Run

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, authorities say. Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 210 at Audrey Lane at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been struck by a car in the middle of the highway, Prince George's County police said in a statement.
OXON HILL, MD
mocoshow.com

Football Operations Temporarily Suspended at Gaithersburg and Northwest High School; MCPS Condemns Violence / Commits to Move Swiftly to Develop Enhanced Safety Measures at Athletic Events

Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) strongly condemns the abhorrent and unacceptable behavior that occured at the football game last night – on Friday, September 16, 2022 – between Northwest and Gaithersburg at Gaithersburg High School. The district is swiftly moving to develop and implement enhanced measures for safety at any athletic event and will communicate those to our community in the coming days.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD

