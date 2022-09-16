A search and rescue team from the D.C. area is expected to head to Puerto Rico on Monday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Maryland Task Force 1 includes Fire and EMS members from Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Thirty-five members of the task force were supposed to arrive a day earlier but could not secure a flight because of the weather. As of Monday afternoon, they were set to leave on a plane chartered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO