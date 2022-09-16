ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaver Lake, CA

Several injured after explosion near Shaver Lake

By Katherine Phillips
 3 days ago

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Southern California Edison officials are investigating an explosion that left several people injured near Shaver Lake.

Before noon on Thursday, CalFire crews responded to the SoCal Edison power facility after reports of a commercial fire and explosion.

CalFire battalion chief Brandon Markle said they believe a circuit breaker blew underground causing an explosion. He said crews were at least a mile under the ground when it happened, and they had to be evacuated.

“The first unit arrived on scene and saw smoke coming from one of their underground tunnels,” Markle said.
Markle said eight workers were treated for minor injuries. He says they were also exposed to sulfur hexafluoride, but all have been treated and released at the scene. He could not confirm what kind of injuries the workers faced.

He said CalFire has hazmat crews, but they called Fresno City Fire hazmat crews up to the plant to help with the investigation.

Reggie Kumar with SoCal Edison said there was never a threat to the public, and no one’s power went out because of it.

“It is still unclear what caused the outage and we have mobilized a team to assist with the impact and work towards restoring power generation once it’s deemed safe to do so.”

It is unclear if the plant will be back up and running like normal on Friday, as it was shut down as crews investigated the explosion.

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

