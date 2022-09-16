Read full article on original website
Synesthesia and the city in Ron Poznicek’s paintings of SF
Ron Poznicek’s paintings of San Francisco, which will be shown this weekend at Art Explosion Studios, show the city’s mood on an overcast day, the glistening of a streetlight on rainy pavement, the feel of a car parked sideways on a hill and the loom of a building’s shadowy bulk in a downtown landscape.
The Seed: An intimate portrait of a changing city
Filmed over a span of ten years—by a former Mission Local editor and a fellow at Still I Rise Films, Hélène Goupil —”The Seed” takes an intimate look at Guy Clark’s day-to-day life in a rapidly changing city. Well known for selling flowers...
More than 200 SF cyclists injured after getting ‘doored’
Noel Morales was pedaling down South Van Ness and about to make a right turn onto 22nd Street when an Uber’sdoor suddenly popped open in front of him. Before he could swerve to avoid it, he lost balance and fell on the sidewalk. The Uber’s final destination that Sunday...
Neighborhood Notes: Huge pictures, fundraiser, coding class and arts
It’s impossible to walk by Folsom and 24th Street without being captivated by a series of eight enormous photos. The ten-foot-tall photographs – known as Corazón de la Mission, or “The Heart of the Mission” – first appeared on the building’s facade last month. All of these people are widely known in the local community and have been covered in various Mission Local’s stories.
Roosevelt Tamale Parlor, over 100 years old, closes its doors
Ten years into serving up plates of decadence and nostalgic indulgence, the owners of the century-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor have decided they’ve had their fill. The old-school establishment’s co-owner, Aaron Presbrey, told Mission Local that business never quite bounced back from the pandemic, and the landlord couldn’t guarantee the renewal of their lease in October — meaning the Roosevelt team couldn’t plan for whether they’d even be in business next month.
If you believe that more San Franciscans voting is good, it doesn’t matter who it helps
Right at the onset, let’s be clear: We’re not here to tell you how to vote. You can vote for whatever or whomever you want, for whatever reason — or no reason at all. But that doesn’t mean we have to nod along when specious arguments are made about the matters placed on the ballot before us. So that takes us to Proposition H, the fifth of 15 (yes, 15) measures we’ll be voting on in November. Prop. H would shift the election of significant, citywide offices — mayor, District Attorney, sheriff, City Attorney, treasurer — from the present setup of odd-numbered years to even years.
People We Meet: Brindissy Garcia, thrift shop owner
Brindissy Garcia was just a teenager in 1989 when she first arrived in San Francisco from Honduras with her one-year-old son. She dropped out of school and was too young to get hired. But she needed money. Someone at a flea market advised that she buy at the Salvation Army...
Gitano soul music, straight outta Andalusia at Brava
In the decade and a half before Covid-19 disrupted international travel (and everything else), the Bay Area Flamenco Festival created a brisk and efficient pipeline, bringing Spain’s most celebrated flamenco artists to San Francisco and East Bay stages. But between the pandemic and festival founder Nina Menendez navigating treatment for cancer, the inflow of artists from Spain, particularly performers from the extended Andalusian clans that have maintained the raw cante jondo (deep song) tradition, has slowed to a trickle. Two concerts this month presented by Mission District-based Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco seem to have reopened the tap.
Day one of enforcing permits at the 24th street plaza proves easier than expected
The threat of today’s scheduled permit enforcement at the 24th Street BART Plaza appeared, this morning, to ward off the vast majority of the vendors who typically pack the east plaza sidewalk to sell their goods. It was Day One of the scheduled enforcement, where Public Works and the...
Covid-19 Tracker: Brain Fog
Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations and positivity rates have gone up, as recorded infections took a big dive. Wastewater monitoring shows less covid than two weeks ago and R Number models are generally below one. Ed Yong has a new...
The Central Subway will cripple Muni for years to come
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in town last week to tubthump the slow-rolling disaster that is the Central Subway project and to claim that, on the undetermined date it does commence service, it’ll be worth the wait. That’s a hell of a thing to say, considering this project...
Cool, indestructible, U-G-L-Y, pricey: What San Francisco thinks of its new bins
San Francisco’s trash can pageant is not over yet, but some favorites have started to emerge from the crowded field of rubbish receptacles. Survey responses from the first seven weeks of the trial, released via a public information request, show two of the city’s prototype cans are leading the pack as public favorites. The “Salt & Pepper” and “Slim Silhouette” models have both garnered around 30 percent favorable impressions. That puts them above all off-the-shelf competitors.
Two women shot at 23rd and Valencia, one gravely wounded
Two women were shot at the corner of 23rd and Valencia streets around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities confirmed. Both women were alive when they were taken to the hospital, but one had life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department Public Information Officer Kathryn Winters. Two...
Box it up: Arinell Pizza closes Valencia location today
Savor that slice of Arinell Pizza a little more than usual when you stumble home drunk tonight. It’s likely the last you’ll get in the Mission. “Closing,” reads a message pinned to the pizza window display. “Last day: Sat. Sept. 10th.” The 33-year-old pizza joint, which also has a location in Berkeley, closes the Mission District location due to staffing issues, according to the sign.
So how exactly do you get one of those vending permits?
The 24th Street BART Plaza has been a hot subject in the Mission – almost as hot as the heat wave from this past week. Street vendors took over the plaza over the last year. While acknowledging that everyone needs to make a living, residents and business owners have raised concerns over the current state of the plaza. Four days after an August state-of-the-Plaza community meeting, a 28-year-old vendor was stabbed to death.
Mayor Breed loses control of SF Police Commission
One mayor-appointed police commissioner split from his fellow appointees on Wednesday to swing a vote for the commission’s new leadership — and end Mayor London Breed’s control of the body. In an unusual move, one of Breed’s appointees, Max Carter-Oberstone, voted with Board of Supervisors appointees to...
Supes advance SFPD surveillance policy despite pushback
In a 2-1 vote, the Rules Committee of the Board of Supervisors today approved a controversial surveillance technology policy for the police, despite hearing extensive public dissent and the opposition of two police commissioners. The lone dissenter on the committee, Supervisor Connie Chan, who had expressed reservations about the new...
Future, funding still uncertain for DA’s Innocence Commission
Once you’re in prison, getting the criminal justice system to listen to your claims of innocence can feel next to impossible. But after years of tireless effort, three men managed to get the ear of San Francisco’s District Attorney, and experts who came to see their side. One...
True Laurel: Classy cocktails, but so much more!
There’s a laurel tree outside of True Laurel and, if you ask nicely while you’re waiting for your table, one of the servers will tell you the tale of how one of our most beloved bars was named after the tree. Actually, I think our server was BSing...
As Instacart readies for IPO, its shoppers say work has tapered off
At 6:30 p.m. on a chilly August evening, Instacart shopper Rolando Chan had already spent six hours killing time on a bench outside Gus’s Community Market at Harrison and 17th streets. Only one order worth taking had come in. Two months ago, it would have been normal for him to get eight massive orders in a 12-hour day, orders that bagged him around $50 apiece, between payment and tip.
