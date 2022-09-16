ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mission Local

Neighborhood Notes: Huge pictures, fundraiser, coding class and arts

It’s impossible to walk by Folsom and 24th Street without being captivated by a series of eight enormous photos. The ten-foot-tall photographs – known as Corazón de la Mission, or “The Heart of the Mission” – first appeared on the building’s facade last month. All of these people are widely known in the local community and have been covered in various Mission Local’s stories.
Roosevelt Tamale Parlor, over 100 years old, closes its doors

Ten years into serving up plates of decadence and nostalgic indulgence, the owners of the century-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor have decided they’ve had their fill. The old-school establishment’s co-owner, Aaron Presbrey, told Mission Local that business never quite bounced back from the pandemic, and the landlord couldn’t guarantee the renewal of their lease in October — meaning the Roosevelt team couldn’t plan for whether they’d even be in business next month.
If you believe that more San Franciscans voting is good, it doesn’t matter who it helps

Right at the onset, let’s be clear: We’re not here to tell you how to vote. You can vote for whatever or whomever you want, for whatever reason — or no reason at all. But that doesn’t mean we have to nod along when specious arguments are made about the matters placed on the ballot before us. So that takes us to Proposition H, the fifth of 15 (yes, 15) measures we’ll be voting on in November. Prop. H would shift the election of significant, citywide offices — mayor, District Attorney, sheriff, City Attorney, treasurer — from the present setup of odd-numbered years to even years.
Gitano soul music, straight outta Andalusia at Brava

In the decade and a half before Covid-19 disrupted international travel (and everything else), the Bay Area Flamenco Festival created a brisk and efficient pipeline, bringing Spain’s most celebrated flamenco artists to San Francisco and East Bay stages. But between the pandemic and festival founder Nina Menendez navigating treatment for cancer, the inflow of artists from Spain, particularly performers from the extended Andalusian clans that have maintained the raw cante jondo (deep song) tradition, has slowed to a trickle. Two concerts this month presented by Mission District-based Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco seem to have reopened the tap.
Covid-19 Tracker: Brain Fog

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations and positivity rates have gone up, as recorded infections took a big dive. Wastewater monitoring shows less covid than two weeks ago and R Number models are generally below one. Ed Yong has a new...
Cool, indestructible, U-G-L-Y, pricey: What San Francisco thinks of its new bins

San Francisco’s trash can pageant is not over yet, but some favorites have started to emerge from the crowded field of rubbish receptacles. Survey responses from the first seven weeks of the trial, released via a public information request, show two of the city’s prototype cans are leading the pack as public favorites. The “Salt & Pepper” and “Slim Silhouette” models have both garnered around 30 percent favorable impressions. That puts them above all off-the-shelf competitors.
Two women shot at 23rd and Valencia, one gravely wounded

Two women were shot at the corner of 23rd and Valencia streets around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities confirmed. Both women were alive when they were taken to the hospital, but one had life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department Public Information Officer Kathryn Winters. Two...
Box it up: Arinell Pizza closes Valencia location today

Savor that slice of Arinell Pizza a little more than usual when you stumble home drunk tonight. It’s likely the last you’ll get in the Mission. “Closing,” reads a message pinned to the pizza window display. “Last day: Sat. Sept. 10th.” The 33-year-old pizza joint, which also has a location in Berkeley, closes the Mission District location due to staffing issues, according to the sign.
So how exactly do you get one of those vending permits?

The 24th Street BART Plaza has been a hot subject in the Mission – almost as hot as the heat wave from this past week. Street vendors took over the plaza over the last year. While acknowledging that everyone needs to make a living, residents and business owners have raised concerns over the current state of the plaza. Four days after an August state-of-the-Plaza community meeting, a 28-year-old vendor was stabbed to death.
Mayor Breed loses control of SF Police Commission

One mayor-appointed police commissioner split from his fellow appointees on Wednesday to swing a vote for the commission’s new leadership — and end Mayor London Breed’s control of the body. In an unusual move, one of Breed’s appointees, Max Carter-Oberstone, voted with Board of Supervisors appointees to...
Supes advance SFPD surveillance policy despite pushback

In a 2-1 vote, the Rules Committee of the Board of Supervisors today approved a controversial surveillance technology policy for the police, despite hearing extensive public dissent and the opposition of two police commissioners. The lone dissenter on the committee, Supervisor Connie Chan, who had expressed reservations about the new...
As Instacart readies for IPO, its shoppers say work has tapered off

At 6:30 p.m. on a chilly August evening, Instacart shopper Rolando Chan had already spent six hours killing time on a bench outside Gus’s Community Market at Harrison and 17th streets. Only one order worth taking had come in. Two months ago, it would have been normal for him to get eight massive orders in a 12-hour day, orders that bagged him around $50 apiece, between payment and tip.
