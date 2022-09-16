ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People in Germany can at last buy Wolfenstein 3D

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

The game was officially unbanned in 2019, but it lacked a classification from Germany's age rating board until recently.

(Image credit: id Software)

You can always rely on PCG to bring you the news of the hottest game releases as soon as they're announced. Whether it's shadow drops at Gamescom, bombshell announcements at TGS, or the latest news on hotly-anticipated titles like, uh, Wolfenstein 3D.

Okay, 1992's premier FPS isn't news to you, but people in Germany haven't been able to buy the game since it was effectively banned from sale in 1994 for its inclusion of Nazi symbols. That ban—and a later one on the game's 1997 expansion Spear Of Destiny—was at last lifted in 2019 (opens in new tab), but German players still couldn't really get their hands on the games because they hadn't been given an age rating by Germany's Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle (Entertainment Software Self-Regulation, or USK).

That's now changed. German games site GameStar (opens in new tab) reports that the USK appears to have finally gotten around to checking out this newfangled 'Wolfenstein 3D' thing and given it a rating, along with Spear Of Destiny. The game can be enjoyed by 16 year olds, apparently, but Spear Of Destiny is a hard 18+. As spotted by Twitter user Kinsie (opens in new tab), Wolfenstein 3D and its expansion are no longer restricted in Germany on Steam, and are now available for purchase for a cool €4.99. It's also available on GOG and the Microsoft Store.

It's worth noting that there is a little bit of confusion surrounding Wolfenstein's availability in the past. Both German news sites and several German Reddit and forums users are rejoicing at 'finally' being able to easily buy Wolfenstein 3D, but a few confused onlookers swear they picked up a copy of the game in Germany on sites like GOG. Then again, there are old GOG threads (opens in new tab) from Germans looking to get a copy of the game gifted to them to circumvent German purchasing restrictions. Regardless, even if it was possible—in some under the radar way—to buy the games previously in Germany, it shouldn't have been under German law.

But that's all changed now. Thanks to the USK rating and the changes to the game's availability, residents of Germany can now join us, legally, in defeating Mecha-Hitler (opens in new tab) and saving the world from the scourge of fascism. And only 30 years late, too.

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

VIDEO GAMES
#Wolfenstein 3d#Game Store#Video Game#Pcg#Gamescom#Tgs#Nazi#Usk#Gamestar#Kinsie
PC Gamer

Thief 2 prototype appears in yet another leak

While not quite on the same scale as Grand Theft Auto 6 (opens in new tab) or Diablo 4 (opens in new tab), another recent video game leak has provided an intriguing insight into one of the PC's most critically acclaimed games. Over the weekend, an unfinished prototype of Thief 2: The Metal Age (opens in new tab) appeared on the Internet.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

