Philadelphia, PA

How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
Crowds gather at Pennsylvania State Capitol for March for Life

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania March for Life is being held at the Pennsylvania Capitol today. It's the first march since the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The crowd was celebrating the decision and pushing lawmakers to pass state legislation that would further restrict abortion with...
Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests

With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks

Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
The Regional Roundup: September 19, 2022

Political tension is rising as the Pennsylvania House investigates a possible impeachment of Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner. After a bipartisan vote in the legislature, Krasner was found in contempt for noncompliance with a subpoena issued by the newly formed GOP Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. Billy Penn reporter Jordan Levy will break down what’s happening in Harrisburg, as astonishing rates of gun violence in the city fuel increased criticism of the district attorney.
Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing

Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Austin Davis

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use...
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions

On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said that the deadline is approaching to apply for a pardon for select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions as part of a one-time expedited process through the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. More than 1,600 people have already applied for a...
