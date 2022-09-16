Read full article on original website
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman
Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
Pa. Rep. Scott Perry, opponent Shamaine Daniels to participate in forum
The two candidates running for the U.S. House to represent voters in three Harrisburg region counties will appear on abc27′s “This Week in Pennsylvania” on Sept. 28. Scott Perry, a Republican, is seeking a sixth term representing the 10th U.S. House district, which covers Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Pa. general election
Pennsylvania’s general election is fast approaching. Here’s what you should know ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. How will I know if my mail or absentee ballot was processed?. What if I want to vote in person?. Where is my polling place?. What if I received...
Pa. U.S. Senate candidates’ approaches toward crime, justice are often blurred, complicated
In a Republican aiming to sway voters in Pennsylvania’s all-important U.S. Senate race, the headline flashes across the center of the screen over a grainy video of a man brandishing a gun at a gas station: “5 men recently released from Pa. prisons are charged in 6 homicides.”
Crowds gather at Pennsylvania State Capitol for March for Life
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania March for Life is being held at the Pennsylvania Capitol today. It's the first march since the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The crowd was celebrating the decision and pushing lawmakers to pass state legislation that would further restrict abortion with...
Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
Christine Flowers: John Fetterman, many women aren’t in your camp
John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Montgomery County isn’t as blue as the city it borders, but it’s also not as red as many regions in the state where Trump signs still line the highways.
Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
Pennsylvania Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano registered to vote in New Jersey — just like Dr. Oz
Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was reportedly registered to vote in New Jersey until last year, opening himself up to the kind of carpetbagger accusations that have dogged Dr. Mehmet Oz. The underdog GOP candidate grew up in the Garden State and voted in Jersey for 28...
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
The Regional Roundup: September 19, 2022
Political tension is rising as the Pennsylvania House investigates a possible impeachment of Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner. After a bipartisan vote in the legislature, Krasner was found in contempt for noncompliance with a subpoena issued by the newly formed GOP Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. Billy Penn reporter Jordan Levy will break down what’s happening in Harrisburg, as astonishing rates of gun violence in the city fuel increased criticism of the district attorney.
Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing
Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Austin Davis
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use...
Fracking ban in Delaware River Basin survives Pa. GOP lawmakers’ challenge in federal court
Republican state lawmakers lost their bid to overturn a fracking ban in Northeast Pennsylvania enacted by the regulatory agency that oversees drinking water quality for about 15 million residents in four states. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Friday that the lawmakers, led by state Sens....
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions
On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said that the deadline is approaching to apply for a pardon for select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions as part of a one-time expedited process through the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. More than 1,600 people have already applied for a...
Pennsylvania drivers could start buying custom license plates online under a House-approved bill
(WITF) – Pennsylvania drivers could have their pick of new license plate designs under a bill the state House is moving forward. A few Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill, which would allow private companies to sell their own plate designs to drivers online. Right now, drivers can pick them up only at a DMV location.
