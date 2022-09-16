Read full article on original website
Poll: Walz leads Jensen by 7 points. Jensen wants statewide TV debate
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Less than two months from Election Day and Minnesota's governor has a seven point lead in the race. A new poll from The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio puts Walz ahead of Republican Scott Jensen 48 to 41. Pollsters say about 10 percent of voters have not yet made-up their minds. The poll breaks down pretty much along party lines, with 95 percent of Democrats backing Walz and 91 percent of Republicans backing Jensen.
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
Jensen Criticizes Governor Walz's Energy Plan For No Nuclear
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican challenger Scott Jensen says Governor Tim Walz does not mention nuclear -- the most reliable energy source free of greenhouse gas emissions -- in Walz's plan that's supposed to lay out Minnesota's energy future for at least the next three decades. And Jensen says the governor has been silent on whether he'd support lifting Minnesota's moratorium on new nuclear plants. The governor proposes significantly increasing the number of electric vehicles and reducing greenhouse gas emissions on farms and other working lands. Walz says, "this issue will transcend whoever's elected. This issue's not going away. It needs to be addressed."
Governor Walz Wants To Step Up Minnesota Efforts Against Climate Change
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says he wants to step up Minnesota’s efforts against climate change. The Democrat wants to increase the number of electric vehicles in the state – currently less than one percent – to 20 percent by 2030 and to set a clean fuels standard. Walz says the goal would be to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by the year 2040. Republicans are asking if he intends to follow California’s lead in banning gas-powered vehicles. It’s not clear if the tougher standards would require legislative approval.
Motorcyclists Riding in Fall Flood Run From Twin Cities to Winona
(Lake St. Croix Beach, MN) -- Hundreds of motorcyclists are hitting the roads Saturday along the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers as part of the Fall Flood Run. The annual ride from the Twin Cities to Winona is a fundraiser for Gillette Children's Healthcare. - The Minnesota State Patrol is asking drivers to extra caution and for motorcyclists to drive defensively. Sergeant Troy Christianson is urging riders to stay away from alcohol and get home safely.
Dustin Lynch expands Party Mode Tour
Dustin Lynch is remaining in "party mode." The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer has extended his Party Mode Tour with three additional dates in November. He'll perform two dates in Minnesota on November 3 and 4 at the Sanford Center and Mayo Clinic Health System, respectively, and one in Iowa on November 5. Country group King Calaway will open for him on the new dates.
Loons Fall to Sporting KC
(Kansas City, KS) -- The Minnesota United are floundering after a 4-1 loss to Sporting K-C at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. The Loons gave up three goals in the first half and were never able to fight back. Mender Garcia scored the club's lone goal in the 57th minute. The United fall to sixth place in the M-L-S Western Conference with 45 points. Their next match will be on October 1st against San Jose.
Dense Fog Advisory issued September 19 at 8:59AM CDT until September 19 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS
..DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
