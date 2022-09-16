Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
NBC 2
Man arrested after woman found dead in Punta Gorda home
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man was arrested after Charlotte County deputies found a 20-year-old woman dead in a Punta Gorda home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Nicholas Fontanez, 22, called 9-1-1, saying he hurt the woman during an argument on Friday, Sep. 16. The...
Student threatens to blow up bus, shoot students at Florida middle school
A student was arrested after making several mass casualty threats to a Southwest Florida middle school.
NBC 2
Duo arrested after stealing van from 7-Eleven in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people were arrested after stealing a van from a 7-Eleven gas station at 1206 Cape Coral Parkway East. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the owner of the van left the vehicle unlocked and running at the gas pumps. The victim then noticed two people walking near the vehicle.
Caught on camera: Deputy performs CPR in school pickup line
Security camera footage shows Deputy Bill Weaver perform CPR on the child in the middle of a line of cars.
UPDATE: Sleepy Driver Blamed For Toll Booth Crash
A semi hauling a concrete mixer slammed into the booth and a car
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
Man tries to run over bouncers after being kicked out of Florida bar
A man who was kicked out of a Southwest Florida bar was arrested after attempting to run over bouncers and crashing into the bar.
WINKNEWS.com
Security footage of kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Blvd
Security footage of the kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Boulevard on Friday. A woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard when police say a man threatened her with a knife stole her truck, and drove away with her 3-year-old son inside. The boy was found...
Florida schools locked down after suspected ‘swatting’ incident, report says
Several Florida schools were placed on a lockdown Friday after alleged threats were made to them.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site
A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
Man hired to clean up junk dumps trash on the side of a Florida road
A man's been arrested after allegedly dumping a trailer full of trash he was hired to remove onto a Southwest Florida road.
WINKNEWS.com
Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures
Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
Body of apparent shooting victim found dumped near Charlotte/Lee line
According to the sheriff's department, the body of a 49-year-old man was found Monday morning in a wooded area off U.S. 41, a short distance from the Lee County line.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids
As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
Concerns loom for Southwest Florida families with loved ones in Puerto Rico
Families in southwest Florida are growing concerned as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall over Puerto Rico. Power is out on the island and some cell towers are starting to go down.
NBC 2
Naples woman uses pliers to steal thousands in merchandise from fashion store
NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies arrested a woman caught stealing from a Naples fashion store. Deputies were called to True Fashionistas on Vanderbilt Beach Road after shop employees spotted a woman who they said had previously shoplifted from the store. Deputies met with the shop owners, who pointed out the woman.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods
Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results. Details are limited while the investigation remains active.
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time
If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
Mysuncoast.com
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash in Desoto County
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Desoto County on Saturday. September 17 according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP stated that three pedestrians were hurt in the crash. One Juvenile is deceased, one adult has critical injuries, and one child pedestrian has minor injuries.
