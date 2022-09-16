ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota weekly gas price update

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
MINNESOTA STATE
Poll: Walz leads Jensen by 7 points. Jensen wants statewide TV debate

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Less than two months from Election Day and Minnesota's governor has a seven point lead in the race. A new poll from The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio puts Walz ahead of Republican Scott Jensen 48 to 41. Pollsters say about 10 percent of voters have not yet made-up their minds. The poll breaks down pretty much along party lines, with 95 percent of Democrats backing Walz and 91 percent of Republicans backing Jensen.
MINNESOTA STATE
Poll: Walz Leading Challenger Jensen In Governor's Race

(Minneapolis, MN) — A poll from KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota poll shows Democratic Governor Tim Walz leading Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in the governor’s race. Walz leads Jensen by seven points, with support for each divided along party lines. Just over 10-percent of voters are undecided. Walz’s approval rating stands at 52-percent.
MINNESOTA STATE
Early voting in Minnesota: Everything you need to know for 2022 midterms

(FOX 9) - Early voting begins on Friday, Sept. 23, in Minnesota, allowing voters to cast their ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm elections as many as 46 days early. Minnesota allows people to vote early via absentee ballot either by mail or in person at their county election office. Some cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, also offer early voting at the city office.
MINNESOTA STATE
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana

(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota down 3,100 jobs in August, unemployment rate at 1.9%

A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

@ap.news Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, rolls out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced the package at a research facility of the company Ecolab in the Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb of Eagan, Minn., one week before early voting starts in an election in which control of the governor's office and both houses of the divided Legislature are at stake. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
MINNESOTA STATE
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change

Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
New COVID-19 subvariant detected in Twin Cities wastewater

(FOX 9) - The newest Omicron sub-variant made its way to Minnesota after BA.2.75 was detected in Twin Cities wastewater. According to data released by the Metropolitan Council on Friday, tested wastewater detected the BA.2.75 subvariant, but Omicron BA.5 is still the most common strain of COVID-19 in the metro accounting for 90% of viral RNA material.
MINNESOTA STATE
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester

Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
ROCHESTER, MN
Poll: Majority backs legal marijuana in Minnesota

A majority of Minnesota voters polled in an MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 survey conducted last week say the state should legalize marijuana for recreational use. Roughly 53 percent of the 800 registered voters reached by Mason Dixon Polling between Sept. 12 and 14 said they supported legal marijuana, while 36 percent said they opposed it and about 11 percent remained unsure. The poll carries a plus-or-minus 3.5 percent margin of error.
MINNESOTA STATE
Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021

A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Is the BA.2.75 COVID variant in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS -- A very contagious COVID-19 variant that health officials say could become a dominant one in the coming months has shown up in Minnesota wastewater tests.The World Health Organization said BA.2.75 is a concern and warned that new variants are becoming more contagious. BA.2.75 has been the variant behind a number of cases in, among other places, Florida, according to recent reports.According to the Metropolitan Council, the latest wastewater tested shows that BA.5 remains the dominant variant in the metro area, with some BA.4 and BA.2 remaining.However, officials said there are BA.2.75 samples in the 1% to 2% range of the overall metro area.Furthermore, the viral load has increased from the previous week by about 36%.
MINNESOTA STATE

