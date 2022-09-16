Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Jensen Criticizes Governor Walz's Energy Plan For No Nuclear
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican challenger Scott Jensen says Governor Tim Walz does not mention nuclear -- the most reliable energy source free of greenhouse gas emissions -- in Walz's plan that's supposed to lay out Minnesota's energy future for at least the next three decades. And Jensen says the governor has been silent on whether he'd support lifting Minnesota's moratorium on new nuclear plants. The governor proposes significantly increasing the number of electric vehicles and reducing greenhouse gas emissions on farms and other working lands. Walz says, "this issue will transcend whoever's elected. This issue's not going away. It needs to be addressed."
willmarradio.com
Governor Walz Wants To Step Up Minnesota Efforts Against Climate Change
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says he wants to step up Minnesota’s efforts against climate change. The Democrat wants to increase the number of electric vehicles in the state – currently less than one percent – to 20 percent by 2030 and to set a clean fuels standard. Walz says the goal would be to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by the year 2040. Republicans are asking if he intends to follow California’s lead in banning gas-powered vehicles. It’s not clear if the tougher standards would require legislative approval.
willmarradio.com
Motorcyclists Riding in Fall Flood Run From Twin Cities to Winona
(Lake St. Croix Beach, MN) -- Hundreds of motorcyclists are hitting the roads Saturday along the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers as part of the Fall Flood Run. The annual ride from the Twin Cities to Winona is a fundraiser for Gillette Children's Healthcare. - The Minnesota State Patrol is asking drivers to extra caution and for motorcyclists to drive defensively. Sergeant Troy Christianson is urging riders to stay away from alcohol and get home safely.
willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Man killed when hit by SUV in Arlington
(Arlington, MN) -- A man from Guatemala is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in the south-central Minnesota city of Arlington. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Carrillo Pabalo Higinio was struck by an S-U-V late Saturday night while crossing Highway Five near Sibley East High School. Higinio died at the crash site. The report says the 30-year-old Mankato woman driving the S-U-V wasn’t hurt and that alcohol was not involved.
willmarradio.com
Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal
What: Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal. Everyone is welcome. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will go to the church towards fixing basement stairway.
willmarradio.com
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
willmarradio.com
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Dustin Lynch expands Party Mode Tour
Dustin Lynch is remaining in "party mode." The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer has extended his Party Mode Tour with three additional dates in November. He'll perform two dates in Minnesota on November 3 and 4 at the Sanford Center and Mayo Clinic Health System, respectively, and one in Iowa on November 5. Country group King Calaway will open for him on the new dates.
willmarradio.com
Violent weekend in The Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
willmarradio.com
Loons Fall to Sporting KC
(Kansas City, KS) -- The Minnesota United are floundering after a 4-1 loss to Sporting K-C at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. The Loons gave up three goals in the first half and were never able to fight back. Mender Garcia scored the club's lone goal in the 57th minute. The United fall to sixth place in the M-L-S Western Conference with 45 points. Their next match will be on October 1st against San Jose.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Gopher Football Hosting Colorado Buffaloes
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher football team plays Colorado this afternoon (Saturday 2:30 p-m) at Huntington Bank Stadium in their final non-conference game. Minnesota rolled over New Mexico State and Western Illinois in the first two home contests. The Gophers lead the nation in total offense at 582 yards per game and in total defense by allowing 142-and-a-half yards. Mo Ibrahim and the Minnesota running game ranks second in the nation with 302 yards on the ground. The Buffaloes lost their season opener at Air Force 41-10 and fell to T-C-U 38-13 at home last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Ogilvie Man Charged With Killing His Grandmother
(Ogilvie, MN) -- A 42-year-old Ogilvie man is charged with killing his grandmother earlier this week. Kanabec County deputies conducted a welfare check Tuesday and found the body of 93-year-old Stella Anderson. K-S-T-P/T-V reports that they say she was lying dead on a couch, the victim of “obvious homicidal violence.” Authorities say when Dustin Tinklenberg was taken into custody he told officers he believed drones were following him around and keeping him under observation. Tinklenberg had been living with the victim. He is scheduled to return to court October 21st.
willmarradio.com
James Ackerman
James "Jim" R. Ackerman, age 80 of rural New London, passed away Sunday, September 18, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Gophers Corral Buffaloes
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Gophers continued their non-conference dominance with a 49-7 win over Colorado at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday. The Gophers took a 35-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Mo Ibrahim rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, while Tanner Morgan threw for three scores. The team did have one setback in the contest, as top receiver Chris Autman-Bell left with a non-contact leg injury. Head coach P-J Fleck has a news conference this morning and could shed more light on the severity of Autman-Bell's injury. The Gophers improve to 3-0, and they begin Big Ten play against number-21 Michigan State this Saturday. The Spartans are 2-1 on the season.
Comments / 0