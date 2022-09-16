Read full article on original website
Related
Cheney: Pence ‘was essentially the president for most of’ Jan. 6
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday said former Vice President Mike Pence “was essentially the president for most of” the day on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in a failed effort to stop the counting of electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election. “If you watched our hearings closely, you…
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation. Such an investigation is precisely what many of the advocates who are trying to help the migrants have been asking for. The group of 48 Venezuelans was told they would get housing and jobs in Massachusetts. Instead, on orders of...
Fiona’s outages rekindle anger over Puerto Rico’s privatized electric grid
“The sad part is that we knew a lot of this would happen,” one activist said after the hurricane knocked out power to 1.5 million customers.
These 4 Arizona restaurants named among the best in US on New York Times list
Arizona restaurants are getting lots of national love lately with shout outs for best new restaurants and best cocktail bars. On Sept. 19, the New York Times released its Top 50 restaurant list, which features three Phoenix restaurants and one Tucson restaurant. Last year the only Arizona restaurant to make the list was Tratto. The list was compiled by New York Times writers, editors and critics who travelled from coast to coast in search of their favorites....
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0