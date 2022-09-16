Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Byron Leftwich hasn't landed an NFL head coaching job yet. However, the former NFL quarterback is getting mentioned for a college job. CBS Sports is reporting that Leftwich could be a candidate for the Arizona State vacancy. Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday. Would...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Eclipses century mark in wild win
Waddle brought in 11 of 19 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. The eye-popping target volume says it all in terms of Waddle's chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa, and it underscores how intensive a comeback the Dolphins were forced to mount after entering the fourth quarter down 35-21. Waddle was an integral part of the unlikely victory, recording a six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and then capping off the rally via a seven-yard score with only 14 seconds remaining. Waddle has opened the season with three touchdown receptions in his first two games and is clearly benefitting from fellow speedster Tyreek Hill's presence, but the entire Miami air attack will have quite the task in a Week 3 home matchup versus the Bills next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Suspension lifted
Ekuale is available to play again after serving a two-game suspension to open the 2022 campaign, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Ekuale has not counted against the Patriots' 53-man roster while serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation, though this exemption will come to an end this coming Wednesday. As a result, New England will need to open up a roster spot in order to keep the 28-year-old on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots would likely pursue a practice squad contract with Ekuale, who recorded five tackles including two sacks while playing 96 defensive snaps over nine games last season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Set for MRI
Williams (knee) is set for an MRI on Monday to see the full extent of his injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. There is hope within the Giants' organization that Williams avoided a significant injury in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but Monday's imaging should provide more clarity to his status. The 28-year-old has played through injuries in the past and will likely push to return to the field as soon as possible.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson faces a 2022 challenge, and maybe a 2023 opportunity, vs. the Dolphins
Last year, the 6-2 Ravens faced the 2-7 Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. It didn’t go well for Baltimore. Extensively using a cover-zero pre-snap look that entailed blitzing some players and dropping others into coverage, the Dolphins routinely confused and confounded the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Miami won the game, 22-10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Steven Means: Exits Sunday's game
Means (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Means had to be carted off the field during the first half against Miami after he appeared unable to place any weight on his injured right ankle, Hensley reports. With Means sidelined, Baltimore figures to rely heavily on starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to support the team's depleted corps of outside linebackers.
CBS Sports
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Exits with possible concussion
Bryant is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Bryant likely is questionable to return after he suffered a potential concussion at some point during Sunday's contest. With the No. 2 tight end sidelined for the time being, Jesse James could see a bigger role in Cleveland's offense versus Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Kelly Olynyk Reunion With The Miami Heat?
Olynyk photo with Jimmy Butler sparks the rumor mill
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snap count cut in half
Cobb was targeted three times and caught three passes for 37 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Cobb caught a couple short passes just like he did in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but he also had a 20-yard reception late in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown that gave the Packers a three-score halftime lead. While Cobb's output increased slightly, his snap count percentage was cut in half, from 60.7 to 30.3 percent -- perhaps due to the big halftime lead and the lack of a need to air it out. Cobb will be out there in pivotal situations, but with Allen Lazard back, it looks like the workload could be shared behind top wideouts Lazard and Sammy Watkins.
Kyle Shanahan revisits 2021 Trey Lance-Lamar Jackson comments to Ed Werder
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters Monday about Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle injuring and revisited a comment about rushing quarterbacks he made in 2021.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Return unknown
Britt's (personal) return date is unknown as of Monday according to head coach Lovie Smith, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Britt missed Week 2 and his status for Week 3 will remain in question, for now. If he does not return in time, Scott Quessenberry will draw the start at center Sunday against the Bears.
Watch: ABC gets Jesse Ventura for Monday Night Football hype video
The former Minnesota governor leaves Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell a voicemail.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
CBS Sports
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Comes back to practice squad
McLaughlin reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. McLaughlin did not get a chance to attempt a field goal or extra point after being promoted to Indianapolis' active roster ahead of Sunday's 24-0 loss to Jacksonville. The 26-year-old signed with the Colts' practice squad along with Lucan Havrisik last Tuesday after the team waived previous starting kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. McLaughlin's move up to the active roster appears to indicate that he will likely see two more gameday elevations as the team's presumptive top-kicking option over the next two weeks.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
Comments / 0