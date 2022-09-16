ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown and Allen Robinson are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKkgb_0hy0Xq6Q00
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is among my top wide receivers for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown and St. Brown also are in my Top 5.

Tyreek Hill , Justin Jefferson, Courtland Sutton , Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel are included in my Top 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ig5TN_0hy0Xq6Q00
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown can be plugged in as a fantasy football WR1 this week. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions playmaker Amon-Ra St. Brown is my No. 5 wide receiver this week. St. Brown scored the 18th-most points among wide receivers in Week 1. He totaled eight catches for 64 yards and a score in the Lions' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles .

I expect his statistics to be even better this week, when the Lions host the Washington Commanders. The Commanders allowed the fifth-most receiving yards and fantasy points to the position last season. They also just allowed 117 yards on six catches to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and 65 yards on six catches to Zay Jones.

Look for a big-time performance from St. Brown. He can be plugged in as a WR1 due to this great matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0qwR_0hy0Xq6Q00
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) underperformed in Week 1, but should rebound in Week 2. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is my No. 8 option. The Broncos target totaled 72 yards on four catches in Week 1, when his team struggled to convert chances in the red zone.

The Broncos should be much improved this week when they face the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the second-most yards to wide receivers in Week 1, including 121 yards and a score to Indianapolis Colts pass catcher Michael Pittman Jr.

The Texans also allowed the sixth-most yards and eight-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. Sutton is a low-end WR1 this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Wit1_0hy0Xq6Q00
Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman (C) is tackled following a reception in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman posted great statistics in Week 1 against the Texans and should produce another WR1 performance Sunday when the Colts face the Jaguars.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns against the Jaguars in Week 1. Look for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to have similar success in Week 2.

Pittman is his go-to target and should explode in this matchup. He is my No. 11 option and can be used as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2.

Allen Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams offense -- outside of Cooper Kupp -- struggled in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Off-season addition Allen Robinson was nearly absent, with just one catch for 12 yards.

Look for the Rams to respond to that adversity with a terrific offense performance in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons just allowed 114 yards to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry . Saints quarterback Jameis Winston also threw for nearly 300 yards in the Saints' Week 1 win.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford should total close to 300 passing yards and find the end zone several times in what I expect to be a blowout victory.

The Falcons tied for allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. They allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position in Week 1.

Robinson comes with some risk, but I believe he comes with WR1 upside. He is my No. 13 option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RODfR_0hy0Xq6Q00
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (R) can be used as a WR2 or WR3 this week in fantasy football. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Darnell Mooney

Chicago Bears playmaker Darnell Mooney is my No. 25 option this week and can be plugged in as a WR2 or WR3. The Bears wide receiver totaled just one catch for eight yards in Week 1, but should be more successful Sunday when the Bears battle the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson just torched this defense for 184 yards and two scores on nine catches. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 277 yards in the blowout victory.

Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at DAL

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at BAL

7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at PHI

8. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. HOU

9. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

10. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

11. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at JAX

12. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

13. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL

14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at DET

15. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at NYG

16. Adam Thielen , Minnesota Vikings at PHI

17. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at DAL

18. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at BAL

19. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

20. Michael Thomas , New Orleans Saints vs. TB

21. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at DEN

22. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at LV

23. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at SF

24. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at LAR

25. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. CIN

26. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at GB

27. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

28. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders at DET

29. Elijah Moore, New York Jets at CLE

30. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at DET

31. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ

32. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA

33. Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

34. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

35. Tyler Lockett , Seattle Seahawks at SF

36. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA

37. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. HOU

38. Dionatae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE

39. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

40. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at BUF

41. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI

42. Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers at NYG

43. Tyler Boyd , Cincinnati Bengals at DAL

44. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants vs. CAR

45. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

46. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

47. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE

48. Christian Watson , Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

49. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

50. D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions vs. WAS

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?

Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Tyler Lockett
ESPN

Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh

CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Buccaneers#Jets#American Football#Mark Black Upi#Chase#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Washington Commanders#Jacksonville Jaguar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
The Associated Press

Rivera, Wentz frustrated after awful start dooms Commanders

DETROIT (AP) — Ron Rivera knew how good his Washington Commanders had played in the second half Sunday. He also knew they had been abysmal in the first two quarters. The Commanders trailed the Detroit Lions 22-0 at halftime, but pulled within 29-21 in the fourth quarter before losing 36-27. “We started making plays in the second half,” Rivera said. “If we could have done that in the second quarter, this whole day might have been different.” The difference between the halves was most obvious at quarterback. Carson Wentz struggled badly in the first half, completing nine of 17 passes for 59 yards while being sacked four times.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Texans

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Watch: Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate's beef saw on-field punches and plenty of family drama

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate have the perfect components for an NFL beef. Rasmey’s a shutdown defensive back and known prolific trash talker who doesn’t back down from anyone. Tate’s a receiver who mocks his defenders like his life depends on it. It’s a classic recipe for disaster because of their positions, but they would have beefed no matter if Ramsey were a kicker and Tate played left guard. The feud between these two is highly personal and goes beyond the field. It’s a unique slow-aged beef dating back to their hometown Nashville, Tennessee. Let's just say no one is safe in this beef, including family members. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Charlotte Atkinson.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Saquon Barkley tells hilarious story about Brian Daboll

It is safe to say that Brian Daboll is already passing the vibe check in his first season as head coach of the New York Giants. The Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by the final of 19-16 to improve to 2-0 on the young NFL season. After the game, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shared a hilarious story about Daboll.
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy