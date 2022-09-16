Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
mauinow.com
West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13
The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
KITV.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
KITV.com
Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger
PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
bigislandnow.com
What Can Be Done to Stop the Death of Native Hawaiian Trees on the Big Island?
In the battle to stop the spread of rapid ʻōhiʻa death that already has killed an estimated 1 million native Hawaiian trees on the Big Island, boots on the ground are a problem. The pathogens that cause the new fungal disease — and the seeds of invasive...
Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday. Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
oha.org
OHA awards more than $750,000 in grants to support ʻāina, moʻomeheu and ʻohana initiatives, help care for iwi kūpuna and aid Hawaiian homesteads
HONOLULU (September 16, 2022)– Ten community nonprofits will be receiving a total of $754,840 in grant awards from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to help support their efforts in strengthening the Native Hawaiian community. Leading the way are a pair of $100,000 ʻĀina Community Grant awards going to Ke...
Hawaii’s annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on Oahu
It's Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and Hawaii is bringing back their annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Health Fair.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Some of them will have you scratching your head about how to use them. Jamey Tucker gives us a look. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hawaii Island highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the Kailua-Kona woman who died following a hit-and-run crash on Kuakini Highway in July. Officials have positively identified the victim as 62-year-old Elaine Marie Toth. Police said she was walking on Kuakini Highway south of the 119 mile marker in North Kona...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hawai`i Island: Honoka`a Public House
We spent some time in Honoka`a looking for a place to do take-out. After some unsuccessful attempts at other spots, we decided to go to Honoka`a Public House, and we were pleasantly surprised with the food!. I don't normally eat beef, but the Signature Pastrami on Rye was just too...
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
mauinow.com
Nighttime traffic signal upgrades planned islandwide on Maui
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises the public of planned night work to upgrade operating systems at approximately 80 state-owned traffic signals across the island of Maui. The work will take place starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and is expected to be completed at 4 a.m. Friday,...
HDOH approves second medical cannabis dispensary for Green Aloha
The Hawaii Department of Health approved a second storefront for Green Aloha on Kauai.
