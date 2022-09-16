ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13

The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger

PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday. Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
HILO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered

In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hawaii Island highway

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the Kailua-Kona woman who died following a hit-and-run crash on Kuakini Highway in July. Officials have positively identified the victim as 62-year-old Elaine Marie Toth. Police said she was walking on Kuakini Highway south of the 119 mile marker in North Kona...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hawai`i Island: Honoka`a Public House

We spent some time in Honoka`a looking for a place to do take-out. After some unsuccessful attempts at other spots, we decided to go to Honoka`a Public House, and we were pleasantly surprised with the food!. I don't normally eat beef, but the Signature Pastrami on Rye was just too...
HONOKAA, HI
mauinow.com

Nighttime traffic signal upgrades planned islandwide on Maui

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises the public of planned night work to upgrade operating systems at approximately 80 state-owned traffic signals across the island of Maui. The work will take place starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and is expected to be completed at 4 a.m. Friday,...
