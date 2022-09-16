ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Calligraphy expert reveals King Charles has been holding his pen wrong all along

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A calligraphy expert has revealed where King Charles III has been going wrong in his now- viral signature videos - and it turns out he's holding the pen all wrong.

Brian Bramble, 60, from London qualified in calligraphy 15 years ago at Reigate School of Art and runs his own business.

He has looked at the various videos of King Charles struggling with pens as he signs official documents over the last few days, and has come to the conclusion he "holds the pen too flat".

"He appears to be using a parker fountain pen," Brian said. "Once the ink is flowing, they work fine, but you have to hold them vertically."

The expert said that pens have to be stored correctly in order to work properly, and suspects Charles' was left horizontally in a draw which impedes ink flow.

"It can be troublesome when the pens have been left flat and have not been used for a while," he explained.

"It looks like the pens needed a bit of maintenance - some of the ink had probably dried on the shaft which consequently affected the ink flow.

"This does happen with these pens if they are not used constantly."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Brian added the paper appears to be an old parchment-style paper, which could impact the ink flow, making it more challenging to write.

"There are ink pots on the side, but they appear to be for decoration, you would use this type of ink with traditional quills and metal nibs, not fountains," he said.

The calligrapher added: "All the pressure of being surrounded by cameras probably didn’t help.

"It’s common for a lot of writers. I use dip pens - one nib will flow really smoothly and with another you’re fighting with the paper."

Brian uses more modern dip pens rather than fountain ones but says preparation is key when it comes to penmanship.

A few weeks ago, Brian was using a particularly testing parker pen but dropped water onto it to make it work.

"When I go on a job, I would have always practised with the pens beforehand," he said.

"Someone should have tested the pens and stored them in the right way."

Credit: Lydia Patrick, SWNS.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Someone dropped a piece of paper at the Queen's funeral and everyone feels really bad for him

Billions of people around the world tuned in to watch the Queen’s funeral, and despite all the tributes and recognisable faces in the congregation it was a piece of paper that people seemed to be most focused on.Social media users have been quick to post about one tiny detail from the service which saw a bishop drop a scrap of paper. The item fell down onto the floor close to the Queen's coffin, and it quickly became one of the most talked about things on Twitter.One wrote: “That piece of A5 paper is going to haunt whoever dropped it for...
U.K.
Indy100

Photo of exhausted beefeaters taking break from guarding Queen's coffin goes viral

For the past six days, we've witnessed the Queen's coffin lying-in-state in Westminister Hall as the guards watched over her 24 hours a day.The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', rotated every 20 minutes to stand guard in six-hour shifts as thousands of people queued for hours to walk past the Queen's coffin to pay their respects.(The brutal schedule even led one guard to faint at The Queen's coffin.)Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterNow some behind-the-scenes photos have been released by the Ministry of Defence which showed the...
U.K.
Indy100

King Charles stopped by man saying 'while we struggle to heat homes we have to pay for your parade'

King Charles III met well-wishers in Cardiff on a tour on Friday but was heckled by one member of the public about the ongoing cost of living crisis and taxpayers' money.The new King was in the Welsh capital as part of his tour visiting the devolved nations, and while one fan gifted His Majesty a pen another person decided to confront him on the issues of the day."While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade," the protester said.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThen someone who appeared to be the king's bodyguard...
U.K.
Indy100

People are impressed that King Charles, 73, was able to march the full procession

Mourners flocked to the streets of London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The coffin left Westminster Abbey earlier today on a mile-long public procession with King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family walking behind the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.They travelled along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Constitution Hill, and ended at London’s Wellington Arch.The coffin was then transferred to the new State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle, where a committal...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fountain Pens#Uk#Reigate School Of Art
Indy100

King Charles is a descendant of the real 'Count Dracula'

King Charles is a descendant of the real 'Count Dracula', and of all the royal stories to emerge this week this is one we definitely didn’t expect.It has emerged that Charles is a distant relative of 15th century figure Vlad the Impaler.The figure was the ruler of Wallachia in Romania who was infamous for his torture method of impaling enemies on wooden spikes.His horrific practices have led him to be linked with Bram Stoker’s Dracula over the years, with many assuming he proved the inspiration for the literary creation. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Romania Tour...
WORLD
Indy100

People feel bad about everyone trudging through piles of horse poop at Queen's funeral

One of the tough parts about working with animals is their unpredictable nature. At any given moment animals will run, bite, sleep, or use the bathroom - even the most prestigious ones, like the horses used in the Royal Horse Guard, aren't immune.Viewers watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession noticed that some of the guards walking behind the Royal Horse Guard were forced to walk straight through horse poop as they made their way from Westminster Abbey to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe Royal guards are supposed to remain at attention...
U.K.
Indy100

Rainbow appears over Westminster as Queen’s lying in state comes to an end

Thousands of mourners were greeted with a “poignant” rainbow over Westminster on Sunday evening as the Queen’s lying in state came to a close.Westminster Hall opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of mourners lined pathways around the Thames for days for their chance to say goodbye to Her Majesty.Access to the official queue had ended on Sunday night, in order to meet the 6.30am closure of the lying in state period.Crowds remained even after the doors closed, and were greeted by a rainbow over Westminster Abbey, where hours later the Queen will be laid...
U.K.
Indy100

King Charles laughs after woman on tour hands him pen 'just in case'

King Charles III was handed a pen during his trip to Wales by a royal fan after going viral for his leaky pen outburst earlier this week.As the King greeted well-wishers in Cardiff, one of them gave him the pen and said "just in case" he experiences any future pen problems.It appeared the gift went down a treat with the King who saw the funny side of the moment as he accepted the pen while having a chuckle and went on to greet more people in the crowd in the Welsh capital as part of a tour around the devolved...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Family-run ‘royal’ attraction say it is special seeing support for the Queen

A family-run visitor attraction with hundreds of pieces of memorabilia of the Royal Family has said that it has been “a very special and emotional week” talking to people who have come by to pay their respects to the Queen.The Royal Room at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, which was launched in 2012, has numerous memorabilia dedicated to the royal family, including hundreds of books, magazines, photographs and even the Queen’s trusted friend Paddington Bear, which has been added to over the years through donations and the Jeyes family’s personal collection.Following the Queen’s death last Thursday, Georgina Jeyes, 72,...
MUSIC
Indy100

Pottery with close royal ties releases commemorative mug

A pottery with strong royal connections has launched hand-painted commemorative mugs marking the death of the Queen.Staff at Emma Bridgewater, who have begun painstaking work on the pieces, have spoken of their “honour” at being chosen for the task, as the nation mourns after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The factory in Lichfield Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, has close ties with the royal family.In 2015, the now Princess of Wales, Kate, visited the works.Two years later, the future King Charles III, on a tour of Stoke-on-Trent and Middleport Pottery, unveiled a plaque designed by Emma Bridgewater commemorating his visit to the...
U.K.
Indy100

Queen’s funeral: Why you could be sacked for taking the day off work to watch service

Many of us will have Monday off work due to the Queen’s funeral being a bank holiday, but for the unlucky few who still have to clock on tomorrow, not turning up – unsurprisingly – can have some pretty serious consequences.According to employment solicitor Alex Harper of Herrington Carmichael in Surrey, skipping work to watch the service on BBC, ITV or Sky (though not Channel 5, who are instead showing The Emoji Movie) could land you in hot water with your employer.She told SurreyLive: “If you are supposed to be working on the bank holiday, if you simply don’t turn...
U.K.
Indy100

Tribute to Queen made using 250 twinkling candles

A residents association has paid tribute to the Queen through the creation of an “iconic” image of her face using 250 twinkling candles.In the build up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, many across the UK have paid their respects to her by creating unique tributes.The Knoll Residents Association in Orpington, south-east London, created a piece of art which depicts the Queen wearing a crown on Sunday evening at Broxbourne Gardens, which was made using 250 candles.“We really wanted to organise something that people of all backgrounds and faiths, those who are young and old, could come along to and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

The Wikipedia entry for the Queen's corgis is truly horrifying

If there's one thing people will remember about Queen Elizabeth II it's her love for her pet Corgis.The cute orange-and-white dogs with short legs and a long bodies became a staple of The Queen's personality.Throughout her reign she is said to have owned more than 30 corgis which means there is a lot of history tied to the royal pets. Her love for the dogs may have inspired an entire generation of people to add their own Corgi to their family.But apparently the innocent-looking dogs were not as beloved by some in the Palace.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Channel 5 praised for screening The Emoji Movie during the Queen's funeral

Channel 5 have taken an alternative approach to screening the Queen's funeral on Monday (19 September) – by showing The Emoji Movie instead, followed by Stuart Little and Ice Age.All major networks will broadcast the late monarch's historic state funeral, including BBC, ITV and Sky. The UK will have big screens to watch the Queen's funeral, including in London’s Hyde Park, Sheffield’s Cathedral Square, Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Carlisle’s Bitts Park, Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park and Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.The country's cinemas will also show the funeral to bring local communities together.Channel 5's decision to play the movie featuring James...
MOVIES
Indy100

David Suchet recalls thinking birthday invite to lunch with Queen was ‘a hoax’

Sir David Suchet has recalled thinking an invitation to have lunch with the Queen was a “hoax”, as he paid tribute to her “twinkly” demeanour.The veteran actor, best known for playing Hercule Poirot in the long-running Agatha Christie detective series, was invited to a private lunch at Buckingham Palace on his birthday in 1990.Suspecting it was a prank by a friend, his wife of some 40 years, Sheila Ferris, called the number supplied in the invitation and was answered by staff at the Palace. Sir David Suchet recounts meeting the Queen and the Duke...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Why is everyone on TikTok suddenly obsessed with becoming ‘mysterious’?

Now and again, a new TikTok trend emerges that attracts attention from the masses.There's been siren eyes and vabbing. And now, social media has been inundated with full-blown tutorials on how to be mysterious with promises of making people appear sexy and alluring. Described as a "subtle art", mystery and attraction have always had psychological correlations. After all, attraction, in itself, is mysterious. Why am I drawn to this person? At what point did I become attracted to them? There's no curiosity without it, and being interested in someone often prompts intrigue. People naturally want to know more if someone...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Queen queuers spark ‘Queue-pid’ and Richard Curtis memes after pair plan to ‘go to funeral together’

The queue for members of the public to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state has created many iconic scenes since it began on Wednesday, from telling the public to join the back of it in California, to its own weather forecast.Now, it seems the line – which has generated wait times of more than 13 hours – could well have kickstarted a romance for two strangers who queued together.The young people, known only as Jack and Zoe, met at “around 10:30pm” on Friday night and were interviewed about their newfound friendship by Minnie Stephenson from...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga’s Security Guard Mistakes A Drag Queen For The Singer At Her Concert: Watch

Lady Gaga, 36, played her final show of The Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, in Miami, Florida, and a security guard totally mistook a drag queen for the “Rain On Me” singer that night! In a now-viral TikTok video, drag queen, Penelopy Jean, 35, can be seen wearing an all-black outfit almost identical to the one Gaga wore during part of her concert, so it’s no surprise that a security guard on the premises tried protecting them from a crowd of cheering fans, thinking the drag queen was the singer herself. Penelopy captioned the video, “The moment when security realized I was not Lady Gaga,” along with laughing emojis.
MIAMI, FL
Indy100

Peep Show fans stunned after spotting 'Big Suze' at the Queen's funeral

Peep Show fans tuning into coverage of the Queen’s funeral spotted a familiar face in the crowd, after Sophie Winkleman arrived for the ceremony.Winkleman played ‘Big Suze’ in the cult comedy, and she also happens to be married to a member of the royal family. The 42-year-old is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent. The pair appeared at Westminster Abbey on Monday – and viewers quickly spotted the actress on their screens. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWinkleman and Windsor took their seats alongside other relatives of...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy