ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zhY2_0hy0W3uZ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the official start to Fall right around the corner and the weather getting cooler, there is plenty to do in the Natural State and in central Arkansas.

If you haven’t been to an Arkansas Travelers game this season, this weekend will be your last chance. The team finishes up their season with their final game of the season on Sunday against Corpus Christi.

Friday night also kicks off a pair of concerts by Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame acts in the Capital City with The Steve Miller Band . The band brings their massive catalogue of hits to the Robinson Performance Hall and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock

Saturday night Simmons Bank Arena will play host to Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Famers Earth, Wind & Fire . The funk icons will be performing at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets start at $60.50 and doors open at 7 p.m.

Also happening on Saturday is Arkansas National Dance Day . The event is hosted by Creative Mindz, Inc., Arkansas Rock Squad and United Streets of Dance and Hip Hop of KABF 88.5 FM. The event is a day of celebrating dance in all of its forms and takes place annually across the nation on the third Saturday in September. The event is free and runs from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Capitol Plaza.

TobyMac to bring Hits Deep Tour to Simmons Bank Arena

On Saturday, Argenta Plaza will host the second annual Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and will celebrate Latinx culture and Hispanic heritage with food trucks, art vendors and entertainment.

Sunday, Market at Chenal will be hosting Rhythm in the Rock 2022 . The fun starts at 3 p.m. and features musicians like Harpist Kathy Cooper, Swing Band Reunion, The Rodney Block Collective, John Paul Keith and much more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Cities And Small Towns In Arkansas You Must Visit

Looking to discover some of the best small towns in Arkansas along with cities you may know about?. Are you looking for a state to visit that is not the main tourist destination, but has all the benefits of a travel hotspot? If so, Arkansas is a great place to plan to visit (or move)! Bordering on the South and the Midwest, Arkansas combines the charm of both locales. Although the state is on the smaller side, the best towns in Arkansas are ones you will want to visit again and again!
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Little Rock, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobymac
theadvocate.com

Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious

Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Central Arkansas#Art#Arkansas Travelers#Fall#Simmons Bank Arena#Creative Mindz Inc#Arkansas Rock Squad#United Streets Of Dance
KATV

'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock

North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kicker 102.5

Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?

With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
ARKANSAS STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy