Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances
The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
Russian oil exporters are scrambling to buy special ships to sail around Europe once EU sanctions kick in this winter
Purchases of secondhand ice-class tankers rose to $1 billion in May to August, Bloomberg reported. The increased demand is likely from Russian oil exporters, who will need long-distance ships to sail past Europe when sanctions kick in. Europe is also expected to increase its demand for longer-distance ships as it...
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine threw energy prices into chaos. Now the price of a key metal is surging
Water vapor rises rises from the cooling tower of a German nuclear power plant. Nuclear power is having something of a moment right now. After years of being called too expensive and too dangerous, a mounting energy crisis kickstarted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is forcing countries to reconsider their plans to rid themselves of nuclear energy. Even nations like Japan, that were previously leading the charge to reduce nuclear energy use, have reneged on their prior commitments to phasing out nuclear energy.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker says Biden, green agenda could lead to fuel shortages
A former Keystone XL Pipeline worker pinned blame on both the Biden administration and climate activists as the Northeast battles low fuel inventories, prompting concerns of a potential energy catastrophe. Neal Crabtree joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes both parties bear responsibility as some worry severe...
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost
There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown
DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
