New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Mountain Democrat
Catalyst Community hosts annual diaper drive
Catalyst Community, formally known as Choices for Children, El Dorado County’s nonprofit resource and referral agency is kicking off its eighth annual diaper drive, Sept. 24 through Oct. 2, in recognition of Diaper Need Awareness Week. Many El Dorado County families struggle to afford basic diapering needs for their child on top of trying to recover from the hardships that COVID-19 presented to families.
Mountain Democrat
Sierra-at-Tahoe expected to open this winter
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Sierra-at-Tahoe is on track to fully open this winter, resort management announced last week. Remediation of trees in West Bowl, the area hardest hit by the Caldor Fire, is complete and officials say they expect tree-felling operations to move swiftly across the rest of the resort that was largely spared from flames.
Mountain Democrat
Free micro-transit service in South Tahoe surpasses 20k rides
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The free ride-share program launched last month on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore has provided more than 20,000 rides, with the local workforce accounting for 43% of all rides, officials announced last week. The report on the micro-transit service, Lake Link, comes as the Douglas...
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for Saturday’s fashion show and shopping event at RED Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to come shop and support local boutiques and businesses at Copper Pointe Studios’ first ever fashion show and shopping event. The Reno Experience District (RED Reno) is the perfect setting for fun, fashion and food. Plus, it’s free!. Copper Pointe Studios...
2news.com
More Than 350 Supporters Expected at JDRF One Walk in Sparks
The event, organized by a group of volunteers from MicroMetl, is expected to attract more than 350 supporters representing local businesses, families, schools, and other organizations. The event is one of more than 100 community JDRF One Walks nationwide that brings together hundreds of thousands of people each year who...
2news.com
Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park
The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
2news.com
UNR Latino Research Center hosts “El Grito of the University of Nevada, Reno”
The Latino Research Center at the University of Nevada, Reno held “El Grito of the University,” a celebration of arts, family and Latinx/Hispanic heritage roots with ties to past and modern lived experiences, on Saturday. The celebration began with a lowrider cruise from 9 to 10 a.m. from...
Sierra Sun
History: Floriston Paper Mill
In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
Mountain Democrat
County short on compassion for the unhoused
On Aug. 23 the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal for a navigation center and emergency shelter for our Western Slope unhoused neighbors. The plan would have provided shelter and services year-round. I fear rejecting the plan was a missed opportunity, and that our leaders will come to regret a bad decision.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains the impact Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis can have on your brain and body
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hashimoto’s disease is a kind of autoimmune thyroiditis. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, never feeling rested, muscle aches, joint pain, hair thinning and more. However, most doctors’ initial tests come back “normal,” even though the number of Hashimoto’s diagnoses is growing. In fact, 1 in 3 women have Hashimoto’s, but it often goes undiagnosed for a long time.
Survey: Where's the best place to get brunch in Reno?
Fall is coming, and with it, cravings for comfort food and all things warm and delicious. When I think of cool weather and changing leaves, I think brunch. Eggs Benedict, chunky slices of French toast, bacon, hot coffee and a bit of booze to warm the soul and lift the spirit. To me, brunch means lazy contentedness...
Reno Air Races confirm that pilot Aaron Hogue died in fatal crash Sunday
The Reno Air Racing Association confirmed at a press conference Monday that L-29 pilot Aaron Hogue died in a crash during the the jet gold race on Sunday. “While we cannot change this tragedy, I would ask everybody to think, pray and honor Aaron for his passion for life and certainly his passion for air racing," said Fred Telling,CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association. ...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sparks, NV USA
I was pulling into the parking lot early Saturday morning where I work. I usually park on the east side of the building which is a little bit of a walk to my place I’d business. Today, however, I decided to park on the north side which is right near the entrance. As I pulled into the space I noticed a heart hanging off a tall branch of a bush. I got out of my car and collected my belongings and then went to see what the heart was. I pulled it off the branch and walked into the building and immediately looked up the website! Instantly I felt a sense of peace and joy come over me once I read what it was all about! I’ve dealt with a lot of anxiety over the past few months and I truly believe that I was meant to park in front of this heart today and find it. To whoever placed that quilted heart on that bush I thank you. You don’t know what it means to me mean.
Mountain Democrat
Mosquito Fire ‘pretty much halted’ on east front
Wet weather moved into El Dorado County Sunday, giving firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire much-appreciated assistance. “Containment on the Mosquito Fire has nearly doubled in the past 36 hours,” a Monday incident update reports. “This increase in containment can be attributed to the hard work of firefighters who have been working around the clock to strengthen and secure containment lines in and around the communities.”
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD rescinds air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
CBS News
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Sun Valley
Firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday inside a commercial building in Sun Valley. The blaze inside the business building at 8557 N. San Fernando Road was reported at 7:35 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The department dispatched 71 firefighters to the scene and knocked down the...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
2news.com
Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead to tour Wooster High with WCSD Superintendent Dr. Enfield
Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will join Washoe County School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield on a tour of Wooster High School in Reno on Monday, Sept. 19. Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead spent 25 years as an educator prior to taking office, most frequently as a teacher and principal in high schools.
TMZ.com
Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball
A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
