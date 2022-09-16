Pilot who died in SC lake crash identified as Florida man after wreckage removed

The body of a pilot and a Beech aircraft were retrieved from Lake Hartwell Thursday.

The plane crashed Saturday and sank to one of the deepest parts of the lake into a virtual forest beneath 120 feet of water, complicating recovery.

Hart County, Georgia, Sheriff Mike Cleveland identified the pilot as Todd Jeffrey Carrell. Carrell, 55, was the owner of the plane and lived in North Port, Florida.

Federal Aviation Administration records show Carrell has had a pilot license since December 2017.

FAA records show the plane left Punta Gorda, Florida around 9:40 a.m. Saturday. The website Flight Aware reported that for the last 30 to 40 minutes of the flight, the plane gained and lost altitude several times before crashing.

The National Transportation and Safety Board said the pilot had clearance to land the Beech BE55 at the Anderson Regional Airport.

Witnesses said they saw the plane circling before gaining altitude and then spiraled into the water.

Early Thursday, the Coast Guard, divers and law enforcement began a recovery effort. They were able to position floats under the plane and lift it until they were able to tow it to shallower water, where the pilot’s body could be removed..

A crane was in position to lift the plane.