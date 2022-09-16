ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school senior inspired to become auto mechanic

By Cameron Brewer
 3 days ago

Allison Ouradnik has been eager to get into the automotive industry since she was in the eighth grade. She doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty when it comes to a certain task.

Ouradnik said she can do jobs, like brake repairs, tire replacement, and much more.

“The longest I‘ve done anything on a car was definitely my suspension. It took about four days to do and that’s because I couldn’t spend 8 hours a day in the shop,” Ouradnik said.

When she made the announcement to her parents about this career choice, it caught them by surprise.

“They didn’t really believe me, they thought I was going to quit, but they’re starting to get more supportive about it,” Ouradnik said.

The course lasts for two years and focuses on introductory vehicle repairs.

“It’s just how they work and how they figure out if something is wrong; how to do basic electrical diagnosis like if a battery is failed or if their starting system isn’t working properly,” Automotive Technology Instructor Dan Gross said.

Ouradnik said she hopes to inspire more women recruits to the program.

“I can set an example and get more women to join. I have a few female friends that have started the auto program already and I’ll help them out with their vehicles.”

“It’s thought that maybe they’re just not going to be able to do that, but it’s not the case; they can usually do that,” Gross said.

Each student has the opportunity to visit repair shops and pair with mechanics allowing them to gain real-world hands-on experience.

KX News

KX News

