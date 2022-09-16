ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KIII TV3

30 Texas House representatives ask DSHS to release maternal mortality report

TEXAS, USA — Thirty Texas House Democrats are calling on the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to release a report on pregnancy-related deaths and other maternal health data. A letter was sent to the DSHS by Rep. Shawn Thierry (D-Houston) with support from 29 other representatives. Texas Democratic...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy