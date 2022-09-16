A 25-year-old Saint Louis woman was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Cooper County on Sunday, September 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the front of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 46-year-old Miles Lancaster of Charleston, South Carolina, struck the back of a 2018 Acura RDX driven by 41-year-old Andrea Bond of Roeland Park, Kansas. The front of a Kenworth truck, driven by 65-year-old Theresa Boatwright of Fredricktown, then struck the back of Bond’s vehicle. The passenger side of the truck also struck the driver’s side of Lancaster’s vehicle. The front of the 2018 Acura then struck the rear of a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Courtney Degroot of St. Louis.

COOPER COUNTY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO