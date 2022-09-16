Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Suffer Serious Injuries in Ray County Crash Early Sunday
Multiple Saint Joseph residents suffered injuries in a crash early Sunday in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 12:38 Sunday morning on Highway 13, south of FF, as a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Saint Joseph resident Menoreen Stephen headed southbound. Authorities say Stephen lost...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 19-year-old Warrensburg man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, September 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Jack Profit pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Cameron Kelly, causing Kelly’s vehicle to strike the vehicle driven by Profit.
krcgtv.com
Man dead, woman injured in Boone County crash
A Fayette man is dead after a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said, in a release, that the crash happened Sunday at 9:06 pm on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street. When deputies got to the scene, they found a Ford Explorer on its...
kmmo.com
ST. LOUIS WOMAN INJURED IN MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH IN COOPER COUNTY
A 25-year-old Saint Louis woman was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Cooper County on Sunday, September 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the front of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 46-year-old Miles Lancaster of Charleston, South Carolina, struck the back of a 2018 Acura RDX driven by 41-year-old Andrea Bond of Roeland Park, Kansas. The front of a Kenworth truck, driven by 65-year-old Theresa Boatwright of Fredricktown, then struck the back of Bond’s vehicle. The passenger side of the truck also struck the driver’s side of Lancaster’s vehicle. The front of the 2018 Acura then struck the rear of a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Courtney Degroot of St. Louis.
kttn.com
Lathrop woman injured in crash on Rout V, accused of DWI
A Lathrop resident was injured early Sunday evening when she drove off a Clinton County lettered route five miles south of Lathrop. Fifty-two-year-old Tamara Frederich received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A minivan was westbound when it went off the north side of...
kttn.com
Lawson woman injured in crash on Route D
The Highway Patrol reports a Lawson woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck in northwest Ray County on Friday night, September 16th. Fifty-seven-year-old Melanie VanHooser refused treatment at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old...
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital
Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Fayette man killed in Boone County crash
He was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Fayette man killed in Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT
A 40-year-old Holden woman was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, September 17. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as an ATV driven by Kevin Smith was traveling up a hill and had a mechanical malfunction, causing the vehicle to fall down the hill and eject both Smith and his passenger, Jennifer Pemberton.
kmmo.com
PILOT GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A 29-year-old Pilot Grove man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Cooper County on September 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser entered a curve too fast, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Houltzhouser was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
kmmo.com
THREE MEN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Three Johnson County men were moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on September 16. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Michael L. Gunter Finwick of Leeton, traveled across the center lIne striking a vehicle driven by 20 year-old Keenan Buell of Warrensburg in a head-on collision.
7-year-old among three injured in multi-vehicle crash
Three people were seriously injured and three others were minorly injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.
kchi.com
Teen Bicyclist Struck By Pick-Up
A 16-year-old Keytesville girl had moderate injuries when the bicycle she was riding was struck from behind by a pick-up Thursday evening. State Troopers report the girl was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. According to the report, the accident happened about 7:40 pm on Highway 5, south of Keytesville in Chariton County. A pick-up driven by 78-year-old Shirley J Huckabey of Keytesville struck the girl. Huckabey was not injured.
northwestmoinfo.com
Caldwell County Crash Leaves One Injured
A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Caldwell County left one person with moderate injuries. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, at 2:55 P.M. Thursday a 2000 Chevy 7500 grain truck being driven by 32-year-old Breckenridge resident Cory G. Booth was attempting to turn from Turkey Road onto eastbound U.S. 36 and accelerating to highway speeds when it was struck from behind by a 2004 GMC 2500 being driven by 60-year-old New London resident Steven A. Hardy.
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL AND CHARITON COUNTY FROM SEPTEMBER 19-25
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of September 19-25. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -U.S. Route 24 is closed for...
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
kmmo.com
Found: Chocolate Lab east of Marshall in the Watermill Road area
A young female Chocolate Lab was found recently east of Marshall in the Watermill Road area. She appears to be 3 to 4 months old, and is wearing a collar decorated with peace signs. She has no tags. For more information, call (660) 631-4524.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest
A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
