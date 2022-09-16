ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local family honors Charleston’s first responders with free lunch

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2tmK_0hy0VDcN00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family honored law enforcement and first responders with a special lunch this week.

Peter and Vicky Martellini served lunch to officers with the Charleston Police Department and Charleston firefighters at the American Legion Post on Folly Road to show their gratitude for keeping the community safe.

They said the decision to host the free lunch was easy.

“That’s why we’re doing this today. We just want people to know that there are still folks out here who believe in this stuff and support these guys,” said Peter.

“[We] felt like law enforcement and first responders do not get enough recognition and we greatly appreciate all of the hard work that they do every single day. They risk their lives so that we can have ours,” said Vicky.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds was among those who attended the event. He said the show of appreciation was a big moment for the police department.

“It’s big. It’s always big when we get support and a thank you from the community,” he said. “I’m grateful to be in a city where we do get support — strong support from our mayor, our council, and from our community.”

Local businesses helped sponsor the special lunch.

