Two Buffalo men headed to prison for felon possession of a firearm

By Imani Clement
 3 days ago
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that two Buffalo men are headed to prison for felony possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The two defendants, 27-year-old Semaj Pigram, and 30-year-old Walter Stewart both discharged a pistol on April 5, 2020, striking a victim in the arm and causing serious injury.

Two months later, on June 1, 2020, Pigram and Stewart were passengers in a vehicle driven by Deyanna Davis on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. At the time, members of the Buffalo Police Department and New York State Police were positioned in a line across Bailey Avenue as a response to the recent protests surrounding George Floyd's death.

At around 10 p.m., Pigram discharged several rounds from a pistol either into the ground or air while sitting in the backseat of the car. Afterward, Davis drove in the direction of the line of police, striking and seriously injuring a New York State trooper.

Davis continued to drive the vehicle before stopping on Connelly Avenue. Pigram exited the vehicle and fled foot before being arrested by Buffalo police. The pistol that was recovered from the vehicle was determined to be the same pistol in the April 5 shooting.

Pigram was sentenced to 85 months in prison and Stewart to 58 months. Both are legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

A federal gun charge against Davis was dismissed in April 2022. Davis is currently facing a first-degree assault charge in Erie County Court.

