Read full article on original website
Related
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History: Who Are Her Ex-Husbands?
Hollywood royalty! Whoopi Goldberg has quite the reputation, both on and off the screen. As an actress and film producer, she is most well-known for her roles in Sister Act, The Color Purple and Ghost, as well as her longstanding cohosting duties on The View. She is the first African American woman to earn the […]
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Digital Trends
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. That’s no secret, considering the streamer has over $220 million subscribers. However, the better question revolves around what people tend to watch. In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?. Every week, the streaming service...
The Boy Meets World Cast Finally Addressed The ‘Messed Up’ Reason Why Angela Was Kept Out Of The Series Finale
Years after the series finale, the Boy Meets World cast finally addressed the messed-up reason why Anglea wasn't in it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Star of reality show ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman convicted of nephew’s murder
A federal jury convicted James “Tim” Norman, former star of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s”, of arranging the shooting death of his nephew in 2016.Sept. 17, 2022.
Matthew McConaughey Movie 'Dallas Sting' Scrapped Amid 'Disturbing Allegations'
The film was just weeks from production when producers reportedly learned of "misconduct" behind the true story that inspired it.
AOL Corp
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
BET
‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Reveals Why She Was Excluded From Show Finale
Trina McGee revealed why her character, Angela Moore on the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, didn’t appear on the series finale. “I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it,” McGee said on the podcast Pod Meets World with her former cast members.
Love Is Blind's Iyanna McNeely Is Ready to Move On, Says Her 'Final Chapter' of the Show is Over
Three episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar were released on Friday and showed how life after the show was treating some couples from season 2 Iyanna McNeely is giving thanks to the people in her life — and those following her journey online. The Love is Blind star recently announced her separation from husband Jarrette Jones, who she met and married on the show. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the joint statement read. "Coming to...
The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Case Is Getting A Streaming Movie, And The Stars Have Been Revealed
It was really only a matter of time before the courtroom antics in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lawsuits became an actual drama on the screen. Now, for those people who were engrossed in the case, but can't wait for the appeals to make their way through the court, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, is set to debut on the Tubi streaming service, and now we know who will play the leads.
Trisha Paytas announces the birth of her daughter, Malibu Barbie
Trisha Paytas, a YouTube star who has courted controversy for more than a decade as a vlogger, announced the birth of her daughter on Thursday. "She has arrived," Paytas wrote in an Instagram post, adding a heart emoji in the caption. "Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon." The post features...
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week
The best series rolling through Netflix (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) We've all said it. "I need a new show to watch." Sometimes we need some help deciding which. What one do you pick? It's a big commitment watching episode after episode after episode. Check out which shows have been the most watched series on Netflix over the past week ending September 11:10. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 12,410,0009. "Echoes: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 14,260,0008. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 16,560,000 7. "The Crown: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 17,570,0006. "Partner Track: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 18,210,0005. "The Sandman: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 19,590,0004. "Dated and Related: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 19,800,0003. "The Imperfects: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 24,070,0002. "Devil in Ohio: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 70,810,0001. "Cobra Kai: Season 5" Netflix Hours watched: 106,700,00011
NBC News
466K+
Followers
55K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0