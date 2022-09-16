ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown man sentenced to 120 years for producing and distributing child abuse images

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

An Allentown man was sentenced to 120 years in prison for recording his sexual abuse of two children and distributing the images to other sex offenders on the internet.

Should he ever be paroled, Luis Perez Rodriguez, 34, will be under supervision for life, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in a news release Thursday.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in December to four counts each of manufacturing and distributing child pornography. In addition to circulating the images of the children — who were 10 and 3 and whose faces are visible — Rodriguez solicited advice from a chat group on what kind of images to create.

He was arrested in May 2020, shortly after distributing the images to a chat group in which one member was an undercover FBI agent.

“Rodriguez sexually assaulted two very young children and then distributed images of those assaults online, where they will exist indefinitely,” Romero said. “For that depravity, this defendant will now spend more than a lifetime in prison; securely confined and unable to victimize any more children.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

