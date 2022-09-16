ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Covid-19 infections drop to lowest level for nearly a year

By Ian Jones
 3 days ago

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly a year.

However, the trend in some parts of the country is uncertain, with increased numbers in Scotland.

Some 881,200 people in private households are estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to September 5, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 7% on the previous week and is the lowest UK-wide total since the week to September 25 2021, when the number stood at 837,800.

The overall number of infections has been on a downwards path since early July, when the total hit 3.8 million at the peak of the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

The 7% drop in the latest figures is the smallest week-on-week percentage fall since the current decline began, however.

There are also contrasting trends among UK nations and regions.

In England , the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to September 5 was 705,800, or around one in 75 – down from 770,800, or one in 70, in the seven days to August 28.

But in Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50.

Trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.

The latest estimate for infections in Wales is 28,200 people, or one in 110, compared with 31,500 in the previous week, or one in 95.

And in Northern Ireland the estimate is 33,700, or one in 55 people, compared with 38,000, or one in 50.

Infections are estimated to have fallen in London and south-east England, while in all other regions the trend is uncertain.

Among age groups in England, the percentage of people testing positive is estimated to have increased for children from age two to school year six.

All other groups have seen a decrease, except those from school year 12 to age 34, where the trends were again described as uncertain.

The Independent

National mourning: Lookback over the days following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Britain has laid to rest its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, after a state funeral service in London and a comparatively more private commitment service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September.Buckingham Palace announced the peaceful passing of Her late Majesty at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, sending the country into an official royal mourning period.King Charles III immediately began carrying out his new duties as sovereign, from making his first address to the public, to meeting with political leaders across the UK.This video looks back over the events of the past 12 days.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen’s coffin arrives at Windsor, her final resting place – follow liveVoices: We are witnessing a turning point in historyQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in grief
U.K.
The Independent

Former England Under-20 international Jordan James called into Wales squad

Former England Under-20 international Jordan James has been called into the Wales squad for Nations League games against Belgium and Poland.In a double blow for Wales boss Robert Page, though, Tottenham defender Ben Davies and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen have withdrawn.Davies suffered a hairline fracture to the bone under his knee during Spurs’ Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon last week.Allen, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring problem when Swansea beat Championship opponents Hull on Saturday.Birmingham’s Hereford-born midfielder James has returned to the Wales fold, having made two substitute appearances for England Under-20s in March.James, whose father is Welsh, made his...
SPORTS
The Independent

Starmer laments passing of era as he plans to open conference with Queen tribute

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Queen’s funeral marked “the passing of an era” as he planned to open Labour’s conference with a tribute to the late monarch and the national anthem.The Labour leader was among the 2,000 mourners gathered in Westminster Abbey for the service on Monday.He wrote on Twitter: “Today marks the passing of an era.“The dignity, courage, spirit, selflessness and good humour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II showed throughout her reign will always be with us.“We are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans.”In politics recently we have spent so much of our time on the divisive, the divisions,...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘School trip energy’: World leaders take bus to Queen’s funeral as Joe Biden arrives in armoured limousine

The use of coaches and minibuses to transport world leaders and international royalty to the Queen’s funeral and official events has been compared to a “school trip”.Some heads of state, including the presidents of Kenya and Tanzania, posed for photos together on transport assigned by British authorities.Buses were used to ferry dignitaries to a reception with the new King at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, as well as to the grand state funeral on Monday.Foreign governments were instructed to leave their cars at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, which was a staging point for the transport operation on Monday, while US...
U.K.
