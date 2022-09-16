We tried FaceGym’s electrical muscle-stimulation mask, but did it give us the lift we were after?

FaceGym, the brand putting skin technology at its forefront, is known for innovative, cutting-edge facial massager tools, including a recently launched micro needling roller. Showcasing skincare buys as well as electrical devices, the brand’s entire product range focuses on the concept of facial fitness.

Whether you’re looking to firm, tone or improve skin texture, there are tool and tech options centring around face-muscle workouts.

FaceGym’s most intensive face workout launch yet is the medi lift electrical muscle stimulation mask, created to boost circulation, as well as strengthen and tone. A bestselling buy, medi lift is for the cheeks, lower face, and jaw.

Coming in at a whopping £415 (although you can purchase it with 20% off for £332 when shopping at Independent.co.uk ), the mask ’s tech components appear pretty impressive, with electrodes delivering electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to improve the appearance of fine lines .

Electric currents promoting a facial-muscle workout sounds like a rigorous way of improving skin tone and strengthening muscles, but how easy is it to use? And can the mask create tangible results? We wanted to find out and have been putting this FaceGym device through its paces for a few weeks, including during a full run of seven days in a row.

How we tested

We trialled the FaceGym medi lift mask every day for a week, alternating between the different electrical muscle stimulation modes and intensity levels. We looked at product setup, overall ease of use, and our experience of wearing and working the mask.

Meanwhile, we also wanted to gauge results and how likely we would be to keep incorporating the mask into our daily or weekly routine.

FaceGym medi lift high-performance EMS mask

What’s in the box?

Getting set up

Using the mask

The verdict: FaceGym medi lift high-performance EMS mask