Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response

Melania Trump had reportedly voiced concerns about Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a new book from reporters Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, the former first lady was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”

In The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, the pair revealed that the former US president’s wife even asked former New Jersey governor Chris Christie to convince her husband to take the pandemic more seriously.

Mr Trump reportedly told Melania she was “worrying too much,” and to “forget it.”