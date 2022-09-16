ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With clothing brand Patagonia’s proceeds going to the climate change fight, here’s what to buy now

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, Yvon Chouinard – the founder of outdoor clothing brand Patagonia – announced he is giving away his company to a charitable trust in a bid to fight climate change.

Since its founding in 1973, the sustainable brand has amassed a cult following, thanks to its eco ethos and functional sportswear. Moves such as guaranteeing its clothes for life and providing repairs has cemented its status as one of the market’s leading climate-friendly labels.

It’s founder, 83-year-old rock-climber-turned-businessman Yvon Chouinard said in a letter on his website: “I never wanted to be a businessman.” He added he “started as a craftsman, making climbing gear for my friends and myself, then got into apparel.

“Despite its immensity, the Earth’s resources are not infinite, and it’s clear we’ve exceeded its limits. But it’s also resilient. We can save our planet if we commit to it,” he stated.

From this week onwards, the company will continue to produce its bestselling outdoor clothing, camping equipment and other hiking goods, but now all proceeds will go to organisations fighting climate change, with the website reading: “Earth is now our only shareholder.”

To mark and support Chouinard’s unprecedented business move during the climate emergency, here’s our round-up of Patagonia products to buy now and love forever.

Patagonia classic retro-X women’s fleece: £210, Patagonia.com

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best women’s fleeces , our tester said it “would be impossible to write a piece about fleeces without including an example from Patagonia.” Combining the brand’s style heritage with its activewear nous, the fleece is a “package perfect for walking the dog.” Made from 85 per cent recycled polyester, it “offers a snug feeling around the collar and on the outside.” Its long arms were said to be good for maneuverability, while its fitted waist gives “a more feminine silhouette than we’d expect from an outdoors brand.”

Patagonia men’s lightweight better sweater fleece jacket: £84, Patagonia.com

Securing a position in our edit of the best men’s fleeces , Patagonia’s lightweight better sweater fleece jacket was said to be “great for walking and the planet.” Made from 100 per cent polyester fleece, its “two zippered chest pockets are big enough for a smartphone or hiking essentials (snacks).” There’s also elastane binding at the collar, cuffs and a hem that kept firmly in place throughout testing.

Patagonia fjord flannel shirt: £90, Patagonia.com

We reviewed a slightly different check print of Patagonia’s fjord shirt in our round-up of the best men’s flannel shirts , where our writer praised it as “thick, weighty and oversized.” They said the “beefy flannel from Californian outdoor heavyweight Patagonia is just the right fit for throwing on over a hoodie without being too bulky to layer on top of.” Long in the body, they found it handy for an added bit of backside protection on cold days.

Patagonia men’s point peak trail pants: £130, Patagonia.com

One of our favourite men’s walking trousers , our tester highlighted Pataonia’s point peak trousers as “great for all-round hiking use”. Packed with features, they have a slim cut with a tapered leg, plenty of stretch and a recycled nylon-elastane fabric that allows for a full range of motion. “One of our favourite things about these trousers was the adjustability in the waist. Instead of an integrated belt, Patagonia has gone for an elasticated, Velcro tab to each side, enabling you to dial the fit in in seconds.” They also praised the belt loops, Velcro adjusters at the leg openings and four zip pockets.

Patagonia women’s quandary pants: £80, Patagonia.com

In our round-up of the best women’s walking trousers , our writer summarised Patagonia’s quandary pants as “smart, durable walking trousers with impeccable eco-credentials.” They have something of a cult following among walkers, owing to how comfortable they are when clambering or sitting down for lunch. “They sit low on the waist but have a handy drawstring to keep them fitted and can convert into capris with the snap of a fastener at the cuff,” our tester added.

Patagonia men’s torrentshell 3l jacket: £170, Patagonia.com

Lauded as one of our favourite men’s waterproof walking jackets , our tester was impressed by the jacket’s ability to be “self-stuffed” into your pocket or walking bag.  “Aside from this party trick (which it takes about 10 seconds to unravel from, if you’re suddenly caught in a storm), the jacket features a three-layer shell that stood up to anything we threw at it, and had one of the best hoods on test,” they said.

Read more about the climate emergency by picking up one of the best books on the crisis

