Read full article on original website
Related
Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
Crews respond to early morning barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency responders are battling an early morning fire in Paradise Township Monday morning. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on Strasburg Road and Paradise Lane at 12:08 a.m. on Monday. There are no reported injuries or displacements at this time,...
Multiple calls send responders scrambling
Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
Cumberland County kitchen fire displaces 10, causes $75,000 in damages
An apartment fire in Carlisle has displaced 10 people, injured one tenant, and caused around $75,000 of damage, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The fire started in the kitchen of the first-floor front apartment at 149 A Street at around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. The cause was due to unattended cooking and ruled an accident, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Crews battle fire near Strasburg
STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews responded to a barn fire in Lancaster County early Monday morning. The fire happened along Route 741 just east of Strasburg. Crews were using an excavator to spread out smoldering hay, then spraying it with water.
1 hurt, 10 displaced after Cumberland County apartment building fire
Unattended cooking caused a Cumberland County apartment building fire that injured one person and left 10 people homeless, police said. Carlisle police said the blaze began in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment around 2:53 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on the 100 block of A street. One of...
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
local21news.com
Vandals ruin Memorial Park tree in Franklin County
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A Memorial Park tree was destroyed by a group of people in Franklin County, according to Waynesboro Police Department. Police say that the tree is damaged beyond repair. A video has also been released by officials in the hopes that the vandals pictured can be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Multiple vehicles stolen from Lancaster Co. dealerships
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was called to a dealership on Lancaster Rd. in Penn Township, Lancaster County for a report of forced entry into two vehicles parked in the lot on Sept. 18. According to police, two Dodge Challengers had their front...
iheart.com
York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident
>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
WGAL
DUI suspect crashes car with child inside, Upper Allen Township police say
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who had a child in her car was involved in a suspected DUI crash in Cumberland County this weekend, according to police. Related video above: Crash scene, suspect photo. Upper Allen Township police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash around...
abc27.com
Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Medical event’ likely caused York County crash: coroner
Saturday evening’s crash on Hanover Road in Jackson Township appears to have happened after the driver, who was found deceased, “likely had a medical event that occurred while he was driving,” according to a report from the York County Coroner’s office. The man, who has not...
abc27.com
Victim of fatal York County crash identified
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
local21news.com
Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
local21news.com
Cash reward for details about missing 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Middletown yesterday at around 1 p.m. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on 101 South Union Street in Middletown, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop H. Authorities also...
abc27.com
Multiple cars, dashboards stolen from Lancaster County dealerships
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating the thefts of multiple vehicles and vehicle parts at area car dealerships. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they are numerous ongoing investigations into the thefts. At one dealership police say three vehicles were reported stolen on September...
WGAL
Man charged with homicide after woman is found stabbed to death in Springettsbury Township home
A York County man is charged with homicide after a woman was found dead in a Springettsbury Township home last week. Long Nguyen, 55, is charged with killing Trang Pham, 49, at a home on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road. On Sept. 13, police, who went to the home for a welfare check, found her dead from stab wounds in the home's bedroom.
Trash pick-up bills rise in Dauphin County
Residents in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are the latest to learn that their trash pick-up bills are rising.
abc27.com
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
Comments / 1