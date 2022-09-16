ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

FOX 43

Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
YORK COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Multiple calls send responders scrambling

Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle fire near Strasburg

STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews responded to a barn fire in Lancaster County early Monday morning. The fire happened along Route 741 just east of Strasburg. Crews were using an excavator to spread out smoldering hay, then spraying it with water.
STRASBURG, PA
FOX 43

Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vandals ruin Memorial Park tree in Franklin County

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A Memorial Park tree was destroyed by a group of people in Franklin County, according to Waynesboro Police Department. Police say that the tree is damaged beyond repair. A video has also been released by officials in the hopes that the vandals pictured can be...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Multiple vehicles stolen from Lancaster Co. dealerships

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was called to a dealership on Lancaster Rd. in Penn Township, Lancaster County for a report of forced entry into two vehicles parked in the lot on Sept. 18. According to police, two Dodge Challengers had their front...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident

>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Victim of fatal York County crash identified

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cash reward for details about missing 14-year-old in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Middletown yesterday at around 1 p.m. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on 101 South Union Street in Middletown, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop H. Authorities also...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Multiple cars, dashboards stolen from Lancaster County dealerships

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating the thefts of multiple vehicles and vehicle parts at area car dealerships. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they are numerous ongoing investigations into the thefts. At one dealership police say three vehicles were reported stolen on September...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
HARRISBURG, PA

