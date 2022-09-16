ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Union, OH
WSYX ABC6

Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

At The Table to host Health & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women and a local organization wants the community to know awareness is power. Dushon Johnson, Executive Director of At The Table and Lori Baas, Functional Food Consultant preview the & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event happening next Saturday, the 24th.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old critically hurt in Clinton Township shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting involving a teenager in Clinton Township Monday morning. Officials were called to the area of Eddystone Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old accidentally shot by roommate mishandling gun in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old is recovering from a shooting in Franklinton early Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. along Cable Avenue. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by his roommate who was mishandling a gun on the front porch. The victim isn't pressing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Keep debuts fall menu including autumn apple pancakes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Fall is just about here and that mean's apple season. The Keep has plenty of new menu items rolling out including their autumn apple pancakes. Executive Chef Mike Wilson joins Good Day Columbus to demonstrate how you can change up your typical breakfast routine. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

55-year-old man dies following crash in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County man has died after a crash in Liberty Township Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Liberty Road. 55-year-old Patrick Petrime was driving northbound in a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray when it traveled off the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State holds onto No. 3 ranking for third week in a row in AP Top 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a weekend filled with top 10 teams playing smaller, nonconference opponents, The Associated Press college football remained mostly unchanged at the top. The No. 3 Buckeyes held their spot, as did the other top 10 teams, excluding Kentucky and Oklahoma State, who switched spots...
COLUMBUS, OH

