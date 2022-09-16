Read full article on original website
Columbus outlines affordable housing bond part of $1.5B bond package up for November vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — City leaders outlined a proposed affordable housing bond Monday that will go before Columbus voters in November. The proposed bond will be a portion of a $1.5 billion bond package the Columbus residents will vote on in November. The city said the $200 million will...
CCS superintendent cites progress in mixed state report card, predicts public support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After mixed marks from the state of Ohio, the superintendent of the Columbus City Schools predicts the district will have the support of the community as it works to improve scores — and looks forward to putting a levy on the ballot. On a...
Central Ohio gathers for return of UNCF Walk for Education at McFerson Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Every step makes an impact on someone's future. This year's United Negro College Fund Walk for Education returned at McFerson Commons, and thousands of community members took part. "We're so happy to be able to be here," Steve Miller, the area development director for UNCF,...
Ohio business owner reflects on Great Britain's ambiance on the day of the Queen's burial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the somber day of Queen Elizabeth II's burial, Good Day Columbus chats with Wanderlust Shops' Gita Chari Mattes live from London with a check in on how things are on ground. Wanderlust Shops is a lifestyle store with unique gift finds from around the...
Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
At The Table to host Health & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women and a local organization wants the community to know awareness is power. Dushon Johnson, Executive Director of At The Table and Lori Baas, Functional Food Consultant preview the & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event happening next Saturday, the 24th.
Gahanna unveils first historical marker commemorating the Big Walnut Country Club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A celebration was held in Gahanna Friday night as the city unveiled and dedicated its first historical marker commemorating the Big Walnut Country Club. The club sat on what is now Friendship Park. Big Walnut Country Club was one of the first African American country...
Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
Reynoldsburg man carves out names for himself as The Pumpkin Guy, hosts master classes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's no better way to say hello to fall than with pumpkins. For one Reynoldsburg man, that's his specialty. World-renowned pumpkin carver Deane Arnold has tips that can take your Halloween to the next level. Arnold holds the 2018 Guinness World Record for Gigant-o'Lantern. His...
17-year-old critically hurt in Clinton Township shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting involving a teenager in Clinton Township Monday morning. Officials were called to the area of Eddystone Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition,...
Suspect in northeast Columbus catalytic converter theft caught on security camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Dublin Granville Road. Police said the man stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle as it sat in a parking lot in...
17-year-old accidentally shot by roommate mishandling gun in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old is recovering from a shooting in Franklinton early Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. along Cable Avenue. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by his roommate who was mishandling a gun on the front porch. The victim isn't pressing...
3 manatees return to Florida after completing rehabilitation at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Three manatees, Scampi, Acorn, and Einstein have arrived in Central Florida after completing their rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Scampi, Acorn, and Einstein were all rescued off the coast of Florida and have completed multiple rehabilitation milestones before being released back into the wild.
Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
The Keep debuts fall menu including autumn apple pancakes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Fall is just about here and that mean's apple season. The Keep has plenty of new menu items rolling out including their autumn apple pancakes. Executive Chef Mike Wilson joins Good Day Columbus to demonstrate how you can change up your typical breakfast routine. The...
55-year-old man dies following crash in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County man has died after a crash in Liberty Township Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Liberty Road. 55-year-old Patrick Petrime was driving northbound in a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray when it traveled off the...
Ohio State holds onto No. 3 ranking for third week in a row in AP Top 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a weekend filled with top 10 teams playing smaller, nonconference opponents, The Associated Press college football remained mostly unchanged at the top. The No. 3 Buckeyes held their spot, as did the other top 10 teams, excluding Kentucky and Oklahoma State, who switched spots...
Ohio State's athletic director calls playing in-state schools a responsibility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes taking on teams outside their conference and inside Ohio has been a long-standing tradition. As Ohio State takes on Toledo, this will be the 30th game against an Ohio team since 1992. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said playing an in-state school...
