Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
Cara Delevingne a no-show at her NYFW event amid fan concern for her health
Cara Delevingne skipped out on the Fashion Week launch party for her new collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, further fueling fans’ concern for her health. The model was expected to attend the Cara Loves Karl soirée at Saga Wednesday night, but attendees discovered upon their arrival that Delevingne would not be in attendance, WWD reported. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress’s absence comes after she was photographed shoeless and acting erratically at a California airport earlier this month. Delevingne, 30, boarded Jay-Z’s private jet but disembarked about 45 minutes later. It was unclear if she was asked to leave or if...
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Looked Smitten In First Photos Since Romance Rumors
It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio really has broken his 25-year dating rule. In the wake of speculation about a potential romance brewing with Gigi Hadid, the pair were photographed together in New York City looking quite smitten, if we do say so. Attending an exclusive party at Manhatten’s Casa Cipriani,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’
On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers
No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.
An LA Influencer Says She Tapes Her Mouth Shut Every Night Before Bed & TikTok Has Questions
An LA content creator garnered social media attention for a TikTok about her eccentric nightly routine of taping her mouth shut before falling asleep every night. Lauryn Bosstick, a beauty influencer and owner of skincare brand The Skinny Collective, asserts that embracing the trend six months ago has triggered improvements in her quality of sleep and overall energy levels when she wakes up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style
Salma Hayek's Sheer, Bedazzled Dress and Exaggerated Shawl Screamed Flapper Girl
Sheer dresses are not going anywhere — for starters, the New York Fashion Week runways were littered with see-through and fishnet frocks. Not to mention, celebrities and style tastemakers continue to don the trend with Salma Hayek being the most recent to do so. On Thursday, the actress and...
Kylie Jenner Juggles The Karjenner Cousins – Stormi, Chicago, True, & Dream – At Disneyland
Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter and nieces to a trip to the happiest place on Earth! The makeup mogul was spotted at Disneyland with Stormi, 4, and Stormi’s cousins — Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 — on Thursday (September 15). In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with the four tots as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!
Prince Harry And Prince William Are Finding Comfort In The Pups Waiting Outside The Palace
As the 10-day funeral procession continues for Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family continues its duties of greeting and thanking the public, who have come out in droves to pay their respects to Her Majesty during her journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London, England. While they shake hands and kiss babies, a few fluffy pets are serving as therapy dogs for both Prince Harry and Prince William.
PETS・
Kris Jenner Poses with Khloé Kardashian, True and Dream in Matching PJs: 'Such a Special Treat'
The Kardashians are already gearing up for the holiday season!. On Thursday, The Children's Place launched their 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection featuring Kris Jenner, daughter Khloé Kardashian, 38, and granddaughters True, 4, and Dream, 5. Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about another year of the exciting partnership, Jenner,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde almost took a nasty tumble on the red carpet
Don’t worry Olivia! Model and actress Olivia Wilde nearly had a spill as she was walking down the red carpet in a Valentino green dress at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Friday. Wilde, 38, strutted down to red carpet in her sleeveless fall 2022 couture dress as adoring fans and snapping cameras couldn’t take their eyes or lenses off the actress. But, the long train of her gown got caught on her towering Gianvito Rossi Metallic 100mm dazzling green leather pumps, nearly causing her...
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
William and Harry are compared to their mother after petting the same dog in viral clip: ‘Like Diana’
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex had a sweet interaction with a dog named Luna that has since gone viral. The two videos, which were posted to TikTok earlier this week, show the brothers greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle on Saturday. As they shook the hands of fellow mourners, they were both stopped in their tracks by an Italian greyhound.
PETS・
Shops suffer shortage of black hats as demand rockets ahead of Queen's funeral... and even Beatrice is hit
Princess Beatrice was turned away empty-handed from a top store amid a shortage of black hats in London. Demand soared after little more than a week’s notice was given of the day of the funeral, making the black ‘pill box’ one of London’s most sought-after items.
BBC
'All right, Liz?': Coventry soldier recalls his Queen faux pas
A former soldier has recalled the Queen's grace when she stepped in to spare him from a telling off after addressing her as Liz. Glyn Sherman, from Coventry, was serving in the Royal Horse Artillery in 1984 when as a guard of honour he met the Queen at a birthday parade.
Salma Hayek Was the Pinnacle of Glamour in a Dramatic & Sparkling Gucci Gown
When Salma Hayek goes into an award show or event, you know all eyes will be on her. Over the years, Hayek has rocked some insanely gorgeous, sparkling gowns to wear on the red carpet (and she’s wowed every single time!) And her appearance at the first-ever Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner was no different!
Blondes Have More Fun: The Blonds Close New York Fashion Week with Y2K Club Glamour, Sky-High Heels & Material Girls
If anyone knows the power of glamour, it’s certainly the Blonds. Designer couple Phillipe and David Blond have been mainstays in the fashion industry for years, renowned for their elaborate embellished creations worn by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Rihanna — to name but a few. In fact, many of these women were on the Blonds’ moodboard this season. While simultaneously designing their Spring 2023 collection and creating photography book “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy,” the pair rediscovered their own personal archives. A new inspiration ultimately became the duo themselves, reminiscing on their romantic meeting in Manhattan’s nightlife scene in 2000. “We fell...
Penélope Cruz Pops in Pink Chanel Outfit & Peep Toe Platforms at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival
Penélope Cruz received the National Film Award from the Spanish ministry of culture for her outstanding international career in film today at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain dressed in a baby pink set. The “Vanilla Sky” star rose to the occasion, dressed in a vintage style Chanel long sleeve top and matching midi length skirt lined with crystal and bead embellishments that offered the ensemble a welcomed hint of shine. Cruz accessorized with dangling pink pearl earrings and a coordinating pale pink chain clutch. As far as footwear went, the actress opted for sky-high peep toe platform...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0