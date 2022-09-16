ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Cara Delevingne a no-show at her NYFW event amid fan concern for her health

Cara Delevingne skipped out on the Fashion Week launch party for her new collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, further fueling fans’ concern for her health. The model was expected to attend the Cara Loves Karl soirée at Saga Wednesday night, but attendees discovered upon their arrival that Delevingne would not be in attendance, WWD reported. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress’s absence comes after she was photographed shoeless and acting erratically at a California airport earlier this month. Delevingne, 30, boarded Jay-Z’s private jet but disembarked about 45 minutes later. It was unclear if she was asked to leave or if...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice

Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennie Kim
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopCrush

Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’

On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers

No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.
WORLD
Narcity USA

An LA Influencer Says She Tapes Her Mouth Shut Every Night Before Bed & TikTok Has Questions

An LA content creator garnered social media attention for a TikTok about her eccentric nightly routine of taping her mouth shut before falling asleep every night. Lauryn Bosstick, a beauty influencer and owner of skincare brand The Skinny Collective, asserts that embracing the trend six months ago has triggered improvements in her quality of sleep and overall energy levels when she wakes up.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpink#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video#Souvenir
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Juggles The Karjenner Cousins – Stormi, Chicago, True, & Dream – At Disneyland

Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter and nieces to a trip to the happiest place on Earth! The makeup mogul was spotted at Disneyland with Stormi, 4, and Stormi’s cousins — Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 — on Thursday (September 15). In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with the four tots as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!
CELEBRITIES
Scary Mommy

Prince Harry And Prince William Are Finding Comfort In The Pups Waiting Outside The Palace

As the 10-day funeral procession continues for Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family continues its duties of greeting and thanking the public, who have come out in droves to pay their respects to Her Majesty during her journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London, England. While they shake hands and kiss babies, a few fluffy pets are serving as therapy dogs for both Prince Harry and Prince William.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde almost took a nasty tumble on the red carpet

Don’t worry Olivia! Model and actress Olivia Wilde nearly had a spill as she was walking down the red carpet in a Valentino green dress at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Friday. Wilde, 38, strutted down to red carpet in her sleeveless fall 2022 couture dress as adoring fans and snapping cameras couldn’t take their eyes or lenses off the actress. But, the long train of her gown got caught on her towering Gianvito Rossi Metallic 100mm dazzling green leather pumps, nearly causing her...
MOVIES
The Independent

William and Harry are compared to their mother after petting the same dog in viral clip: ‘Like Diana’

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex had a sweet interaction with a dog named Luna that has since gone viral. The two videos, which were posted to TikTok earlier this week, show the brothers greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle on Saturday. As they shook the hands of fellow mourners, they were both stopped in their tracks by an Italian greyhound.
PETS
BBC

'All right, Liz?': Coventry soldier recalls his Queen faux pas

A former soldier has recalled the Queen's grace when she stepped in to spare him from a telling off after addressing her as Liz. Glyn Sherman, from Coventry, was serving in the Royal Horse Artillery in 1984 when as a guard of honour he met the Queen at a birthday parade.
POLITICS
Footwear News

Blondes Have More Fun: The Blonds Close New York Fashion Week with Y2K Club Glamour, Sky-High Heels & Material Girls

If anyone knows the power of glamour, it’s certainly the Blonds. Designer couple Phillipe and David Blond have been mainstays in the fashion industry for years, renowned for their elaborate embellished creations worn by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Rihanna — to name but a few. In fact, many of these women were on the Blonds’ moodboard this season. While simultaneously designing their Spring 2023 collection and creating photography book “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy,” the pair rediscovered their own personal archives. A new inspiration ultimately became the duo themselves, reminiscing on their romantic meeting in Manhattan’s nightlife scene in 2000. “We fell...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Penélope Cruz Pops in Pink Chanel Outfit & Peep Toe Platforms at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival

Penélope Cruz received the National Film Award from the Spanish ministry of culture for her outstanding international career in film today at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain dressed in a baby pink set. The “Vanilla Sky” star rose to the occasion, dressed in a vintage style Chanel long sleeve top and matching midi length skirt lined with crystal and bead embellishments that offered the ensemble a welcomed hint of shine. Cruz accessorized with dangling pink pearl earrings and a coordinating pale pink chain clutch. As far as footwear went, the actress opted for sky-high peep toe platform...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy