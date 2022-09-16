RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez had a second surgery on his broken left leg Monday and will remain hospitalized a few more days after sustaining the gruesome injury in a game against North Carolina State. The school said Ramirez was expected to return to the Lubbock campus from Raleigh, North Carolina, late this week. Texas Tech is paying the family’s expenses related to the injury in accordance with NCAA rules. Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half of Saturday night’s 27-14 loss when the fourth-year junior tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass. Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him, and ESPN chose not to show a replay of the injury. The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and transported to a hospital.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO