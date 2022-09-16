ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile

Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander fired following loss to Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just one week after the firing of head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go. This comes a day after Nebraska lost 49-14 against No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph released a statement Sunday announcing the...
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?

On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
No. 6 Oklahoma's rout of Nebraska is a big warning to Big 12

Oklahoma spent an entire offseason trying to leave one Lincoln behind. On Saturday, the Sooners left another Lincoln and may have effusively turned the page for good to a new era — albeit one full of familiar expectations. New coach, new players, same old position back atop the list as favorites to win the Big 12 after rolling old conference foe Nebraska, 49-14.
Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same. Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners. Perhaps interim coach...
How to watch OU vs. Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU

We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
