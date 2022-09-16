Read full article on original website
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Kickoff Time Announcement Delayed For Oklahoma and TCU
The Sooners' second road trip of the season was flexed into a six-day window.
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
Poll Report: Oklahoma Stands Pat in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
Oklahoma improved to 3-0 on Saturday with a dominant 49-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander fired following loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just one week after the firing of head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go. This comes a day after Nebraska lost 49-14 against No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph released a statement Sunday announcing the...
Oklahoma Challenged the Big Guys, and They Responded With a Dominant Performance
Brent Venables said the offensive and defensive lines were pressed last week for one simple reason: "You got to practice tough to play tough." The results were stunning.
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?
On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Dominant Win Over Nebraska
The No. 6-ranked Sooners routed the Cornhuskers 49-14 in OU's first trip to Lincoln since 2009.
No. 6 Oklahoma's rout of Nebraska is a big warning to Big 12
Oklahoma spent an entire offseason trying to leave one Lincoln behind. On Saturday, the Sooners left another Lincoln and may have effusively turned the page for good to a new era — albeit one full of familiar expectations. New coach, new players, same old position back atop the list as favorites to win the Big 12 after rolling old conference foe Nebraska, 49-14.
Tad Stryker: Stage Frightful
Oklahoma dominates Huskers in every phase as Mickey Joseph’s debut turns ugly
Oklahoma LB Jaren Kanak Has 'No Idea What He's Doing' But Made Winning Plays vs. Huskers
Kanak, a freshman from Hays, KS, led the Sooners with 10 tackles and also delivered a key takeaway after being forced into emergency duty against Nebraska.
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-14 boat-racing of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — This was no repeat of the Game of the Century. One team was far better and one team was simply far overmatched, as the Sooners scored their highest-ever total in Lincoln and walloped the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The mark eclipsed their...
Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same. Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners. Perhaps interim coach...
How to watch OU vs. Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
Oklahoma, Texas A&M on upset alert in College Football Week 3
On the eve of College Football Week 3, here’s a look at three teams that should be on upset alert heading into the weekend. It’s getting even harder to categorize what’s an upset in college football. Take Texas A&M football and Miami for instance. The Hurricanes are...
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
blackchronicle.com
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear
FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
Report: Urban Meyer Has Been Contacted By Major College Football Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of longtime program leader Scott Frost earlier this week. The historic college football program is likely looking to make a splash with a big name. One name that fits this bill is former three-time National Champion Urban Myer.
