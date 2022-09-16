ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS Boston

Hiker climbing Mount Washington with son collapses at summit and dies

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - A hiker from Canada who was climbing Mount Washington with his son collapsed at the summit Thursday afternoon and later died.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 46-year-old hiker, who lives in Quebec, was going up the 6,288-foot peak with his adult son. "They had completed the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and reached the Lake of the Clouds Hut," the department said in a statement. "Upon reaching the hut, the man began complaining of shortness of breath, but continued hiking slowly to the summit of Mt. Washington with his son."State park staff and Good Samaritans, including two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking, rushed to perform CPR and deploy a defibrillator but the man did not survive.Earlier in the summer, a man died after being found unconscious and not breathing on the mountain's Jewell Trail. Rescue groups carried his body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train. 
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
CBS Pittsburgh

'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
The Independent

Hiker dies after slipping off ledge near New Hampshire waterfall

A hiker fell his death from a mountain in New Hampshire after slipping on a ledge near a water fall. The man was walking with a group on Saturday after getting the cable car to the top of Cannon Mountain when New Hampshire Game and Wildlife said the trio decided to walk back down.Without following a trail, the department said the three hikers got into difficulty in an area that was “rocky, wet, and steep with a waterfall”, not far from the 1,244-metre summit. One of the hikers slipped and fell from the mountain, and his companions called 911...
CBS Boston

Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain

LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
CBS Boston

Woman dies while hiking on New Hampshire mountain

KILNENNY, N.H. – A 39-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon while hiking in New Hampshire.Around 3 p.m., the woman suffered from an "unknown medical condition." She became in distress while descending the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny after summiting Mt. Cabot.The woman's fiancé called 911. Firefighters and EMS from Berlin began hiking in, and New Hampshire Fish and Game called members of Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) for assistance. Following the 911 call, the woman's condition got worse. Because she was about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, an Army National Guard helicopter was called in.The woman's fiancé and other hikers who were in the area started performing CPR while the helicopter was flying to the mountain.The helicopter reached the woman around 5:30 p.m., lowered a medic onto the trail and raised the woman off the trail.Despite the lifesaving efforts, the woman did not survive. The woman's identification has not been released. 
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
