4 Places To Get Thai Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
wvxu.org
Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike
Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
Election deniers flood county boards with records requests
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio. Since July, the Franklin County Board of Elections has received 135 public record requests seeking information about the results of the 2020 general election, according to spokesperson Aaron Sellers – an influx that Ohio Secretary […]
LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus outlines affordable housing bond part of $1.5B bond package up for November vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — City leaders outlined a proposed affordable housing bond Monday that will go before Columbus voters in November. The proposed bond will be a portion of a $1.5 billion bond package the Columbus residents will vote on in November. The city said the $200 million will...
Nan Whaley, Running For Governor Of Ohio, Vows To Make Abortion Legal Again If Elected
Nan Whaley knew that the women of Ohio were not going to sit out the mid term elections, as soon as the news broke that the Supreme Court had reversed Roe V. Wade on June 24. The former Mayor of Dayton, who was running for Governor against incumbent Mike Dewine, joined a rally of over 5,000 people on the State House steps in Columbus, Ohio, and a Republican-identified woman sought her out. “She came up to me,” Whaley tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “And she told me, ‘I voted for DeWine, but no more, no more.”
WOUB
Auditor forecasts ‘concerns’ about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers’ pension fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books...
Hilliard parents express mixed feelings over approved religious policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been less than a week since the Hilliard City Schools Board of Education voted to approve a religious release time off policy, and parents are signing a petition to remove it. The district, like many others in the Columbus area, has approved the Release...
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
wksu.org
Some Ohio cities are moving to ban discredited anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy
On a recent Sunday, nearly 40 congregants gathered together for worship service at the Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s near West Side to hear Pastor Richard Hinkelman deliver his Sunday message focused on a well-known verse of the prophet Micah:. “God has shown you, oh mortal, what is...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS superintendent cites progress in mixed state report card, predicts public support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After mixed marks from the state of Ohio, the superintendent of the Columbus City Schools predicts the district will have the support of the community as it works to improve scores — and looks forward to putting a levy on the ballot. On a...
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
myfox28columbus.com
Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
myfox28columbus.com
Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country.
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
