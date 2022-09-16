ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike

Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
ECONOMY
NBC4 Columbus

What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Election deniers flood county boards with records requests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio. Since July, the Franklin County Board of Elections has received 135 public record requests seeking information about the results of the 2020 general election, according to spokesperson Aaron Sellers – an influx that Ohio Secretary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
City
Union, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
HILLIARD, OH
HollywoodLife

Nan Whaley, Running For Governor Of Ohio, Vows To Make Abortion Legal Again If Elected

Nan Whaley knew that the women of Ohio were not going to sit out the mid term elections, as soon as the news broke that the Supreme Court had reversed Roe V. Wade on June 24. The former Mayor of Dayton, who was running for Governor against incumbent Mike Dewine, joined a rally of over 5,000 people on the State House steps in Columbus, Ohio, and a Republican-identified woman sought her out. “She came up to me,” Whaley tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “And she told me, ‘I voted for DeWine, but no more, no more.”
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Kroger Union#Abc#Updatin
NBC4 Columbus

List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below.  The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC4 Columbus

Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy