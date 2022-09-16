TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0, thanks to a pair of strong performances by a ball-hawking, stingy defense that looks as though it has a chance to be special. The Bucs haven’t needed Tom Brady to be at his best in beating Dallas and NFC South rival New Orleans to open the season, with linebackers Devin White and Shaquil Barrett leading a relentless pass rush and a rejuvenated secondary forcing six turnovers in two games. Tampa Bay allowed field goals on the opening drive of both wins, but yielded little the rest of the way in beating the Cowboys 19-3 and Saints 20-10. Coach Todd Bowles is generally pleased with the way the defense has performed, though he wasn’t happy about a late touchdown the unit gave up at New Orleans. The victory snapped a seven-game, regular-season losing streak to the Saints.

TAMPA, FL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO