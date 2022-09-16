Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Route 1 Closed Near Lewes Due To Fiery Crash
Just after 12:00, Sunday afternoon rescue crews responded to Coastal Highway (Route 1) at Lockerman Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a vehicle overturned and caught fire. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV said Sturgis.
WMDT.com
Vehicle crashes and burns after police pursuit is called off in Sussex County
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a pursuit turned fiery crash. Sunday afternoon, DSP troopers engaged in a pursuit resulting from a theft investigation, police say. The pursuit was later called off. However, police tell 47 ABC the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Route 1 and Broadkill Bridge. Police say three suspects are currently in custody.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Man From DAFB Dies after Early Morning Motorcycle Crash Near Magnolia
UPDATED – 09/19/22 – The Talk of Delmarva has learned that the man killed in an early morning crash Sunday was 22 year old Senior Airman Kohl Reed, a Pennsylvania native assigned to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say that alcohol or drugs were not involved.
Florida motorcyclist dies after fleeing Ocean City traffic stop
A Florida motorcyclist died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in Ocean City last week, said police
WGMD Radio
Single Vehicle Crash Near Greenwood Injures Seaford Teen
A Seaford teen was cited after a crash just after 12:30 this morning northeast of Greenwood. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the teen was northbound on Shawnee Road when he drifted off the edge of the roadway and struck three trees. The teen was properly restrained and taken to an area hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. Police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor, but he was cited for failure to maintain the lane.
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Crash Near Harrington Leaves 1 Dead
Delaware State Police were called just after 6am for vehicle crash on Prospect Church Road at Hammondtown Road near Harrington. Police say a 64 year old man was northbound on Prospect Church Road and drifted off the roadway and struck a private residence and a tree. The driver was properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. No alcohol or drug use is suspected to be a factor.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
firststateupdate.com
Driver Succumbs After Striking Harrington-Area Home, Tree Friday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
firststateupdate.com
Road Closed Near Harrington Due To Serious Crash
At approximately 6:15 Friday morning rescue crews from the Harrington Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Tropper 2 responded to Hammondtown Road and Prospect Church Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a single vehicle had struck a tree and the driver was...
WGMD Radio
Whaleyville Motorcycle Crash Turns Fatal
Bike Week is just getting underway and already two people have died on Worcester County roads. Maryland State Police were called for a crash just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Routes 50 and 610 in Whaleyville. Police say a Harley-Davidson was southbound on Route 610 and attempting to cross Route 50 when it was struck by a westbound SUV. The driver of the motorcycle, 61 year old Richard Banning of Virginia was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore – he died from his injuries Friday morning. A 69 year old female passenger on the Harley was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. The crash remains under investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Worcester County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday in Worcester County. Officials said at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to U.S. Route 50 at Route 610 in Worcester County, Maryland for a report of a motor vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 610 and attempted to cross Route 50 when it was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling west on Route 50.
WGMD Radio
Florida Man Dies after Motorcycle Crash at 100th Street in Ocean City
OC BikeFest is off to a tragic start. Ocean City Police attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle rider just after 5pm around 67th Street, but the motorcycle sped off – but police did not pursue. Police were then called a short time later for a collision at 100th Street – the victim, 32 year old Nicholas Ramirez of Deltona, Florida was identified as same rider from the traffic stop. Ramirez was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he died from his injuries. Ocean City Police continue to investigate.
Cape Gazette
Crash at Five Points causing delays
A multi-vehicle crash at Five Points in Lewes has created delays for the southbound morning commute. The incident occurred about 7:35 a.m. As of 8:20 a.m., southbound Route 1 traffic remained backed up for nearly a mile. More information will be added as it is released.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Shooting
A Dover man was injured after a shooting early this morning in the area of South New and West Reed Streets. Dover Police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5am, however the 23 year old victim was uncooperative and provided no information or a suspect description. Police did locate several spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Fatal Accident
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 14, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: DSP Investigating Fatal Crash at Indian Mission & Beaver Dam Roads
UPDATED – 09/16/22 – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Indian Mission and Beaver Dam Roads as 85 year as Robert Gentile of Millsboro. =============================================================. Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left on person dead Wednesday...
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating string of vehicle thefts
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a string of stolen vehicle reports. Saturday, police say they also found several stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions. The thefts appear to be focused on newer model Kia and Hyundai models, according to police. Owners of these types of vehicles are strongly...
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
WGMD Radio
Body Pulled from Caroline County Pond near Henderson
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has started a death investigation after a man’s body was pulled from Mudmill Pond in the area of River Bridge and Wolf Roads in Henderson. Police say the body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death and a positive identification. Deputies believe it is the man reported missing earlier this week. Anyone with information should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
