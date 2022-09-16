Read full article on original website
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 5. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Menu will consist of vegetable soup, salad, biscuits, stuffed chicken breast, mashed potato with gravy; carrots and brownies. Cost is $10 for members, $12 non-members. Call 882-8230 for reservations please. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Sept. 13...
Hiking Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain
The first thing you need to know about Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain is elevation-wise, it’s not much more than a high hill. It rises roughly 180 feet at its highest point, which is best appreciated seen from its eastern side at the upper end of Federal Street, aka, Route 218. It got its name long ago from Timothy Langdon, an attorney of some renown who moved to Wiscasset from Boston in 1769.
‘Made in Maine’ final exhibit for the season
The final show of the season at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset is a lively celebration of Maine by Maine artists. Gallery members were invited to submit works that reflect our Maine way of life, and the result is an exciting variety of images and mediums. Many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work at the opening reception Sept. 24 from 4-7 p.m. when music will be supplied by guitarist /singer Lisa Redfern.
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
Grant kicks off campaign to paint Pownalborough Court House
The 1761 Pownalborough Court House is set to receive a fresh coat of exterior paint thanks in part to to a grant awarded to Lincoln County Historical Association (LCHA) from the Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program through the Maine Community Foundation. To supplement the award, LCHA is launching a "Paint the Court House'' campaign with a goal of raising $10,000 by spring 2023.
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN -- COCKTAILS & DINNER
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Camden (Maine)
In Knox County, Maine, lies the beautiful seaside town, Camden. The town had a population of 5,232 in 2020. Camden is famously known as the “Jewel of the Maine Coast.” During summer, the town’s harbor is always busy and packed due to the influx of tourists. During...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones
From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
Maine Campus
University of Maine plan to turn Holmes and Coburn Halls into hotels brings uncertainty
If you’ve been on campus for the past two weeks, you might have noticed the large fenced–off area located to the right of Folger Library. The area blocks off the entire side street that many students use to access other locations on campus. This portion of campus is one I walk through often and is very noticeable from the mall. The fence encompasses all of Coburn and Holmes Halls, two buildings that have been vacant since 2009.
New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area
Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Maine News You May Have Missed
A piece of metal weighing six or seven pounds fell from the sky and landed near a Capitol security officer. The Federal Aviation Administration suspected it came off a plane on an international route but, as of press time, had not found the source. Bar Harbor. The Abbe Museum, Maine’s...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
September LCRC meeting
The Lincoln County Republicans will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. A business meeting for LCRC members will begin at 6 p.m., and then a presentation for the public, entitled “The Hidden Agenda,” will be given by Rep. Heidi H. Sampson at 7.
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
