Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday to commemorate the grand opening of a brand new hotel in downtown Greenville.
The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville, themed after Native American culture, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning after roughly seven years of work.
Greenville Mayor Knox White spoke at the event about what he hopes the new hotel next to falls park will bring to the city.
“This is truly a hotel for the ages, a place people around the country and around the world will come to see.” Mayor White said. “In the course of that, they’ll discover Greenville, South Carolina, and I think that will amaze the generations ahead.”
The high-end hotel is located at the tail end of Liberty Bridge overlooking falls park, and Kessler Collection Design Chairman and CEO Richard C Kessler said the mayor invited his company to build the hotel in downtown and that he fell in love with the falls park location when he first saw it.
You can see photos of the new hotel below:
