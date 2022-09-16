ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raBkT_0hy0Ocfb00

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday to commemorate the grand opening of a brand new hotel in downtown Greenville.

The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville, themed after Native American culture, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning after roughly seven years of work.

Greenville Mayor Knox White spoke at the event about what he hopes the new hotel next to falls park will bring to the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZBTv_0hy0Ocfb00
Mayor Knox White speaks at the Grand Opening ceremony Photo credit Matthew Causey

“This is truly a hotel for the ages, a place people around the country and around the world will come to see.” Mayor White said. “In the course of that, they’ll discover Greenville, South Carolina, and I think that will amaze the generations ahead.”

The high-end hotel is located at the tail end of Liberty Bridge overlooking falls park, and Kessler Collection Design Chairman and CEO Richard C Kessler said the mayor invited his company to build the hotel in downtown and that he fell in love with the falls park location when he first saw it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26M3ML_0hy0Ocfb00
Mayor Knox White (Right) gifts Kessler Collection CEO Richard Kessler (Right) with a commemorative key to the city Photo credit Matthew Causey

You can see photos of the new hotel below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHqJS_0hy0Ocfb00
Grand Bohemian Greenville main lobby Photo credit Matthew Causey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118zMF_0hy0Ocfb00
Grand Bohemian Greenville bar and main lobby Photo credit Matthew Causey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vu9QL_0hy0Ocfb00
Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel room Photo credit Matthew Causey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChJBA_0hy0Ocfb00
Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel room Photo credit Matthew Causey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6aJ0_0hy0Ocfb00
Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel room balcony overlooking falls park Photo credit Matthew Causey

