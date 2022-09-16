GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.

