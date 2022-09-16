Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Tickets now on sale for 2022 WRNS MumFest Concert
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - You can now purchase tickets for the 2022 WRNS MumFest Concert featuring CMA New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen. Jimmie will be joined on stage by George Birge, Justin West, and Paige Johnson King. The concert will be held at Lawson Creek Park on...
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
First-ever color bomb held by Ayden Chamber
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first-ever Color Bomb Business Fun Run Saturday morning. Over 40 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages were “bombed” with colorful, vibrant chalk during a three-mile 5K race through the downtown area. Members of the Chamber of Commerce say this event was a […]
Jamesville announces return of herring festival in 2023
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the oldest festivals in North Carolina is making a huge comeback. Jamesville town officials say the Herring Festival has been put on a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. There were also talks of canceling the festival in 2023 due to a lack of volunteers. After a town meeting in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017. Ticket sales […]
WITN
Is it yours? Unclaimed winning Fast Play ticket sold in Greenville to expire soon
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Fast Play players should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed jackpot. The $478,964 jackpot won on April 6 with a 50X The Cash ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville. The ticket expires on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
WITN
Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
WITN
Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
RELATED PEOPLE
WITN
WHAT’S MY NAME? Greenville police want help naming new K9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.
WITN
Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize
DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
WITN
Make Me Proud: Washington Co students wake up early to help others
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Going into the school year, teachers, staff, and students of one Eastern Carolina high school are setting their alarms early to participate in a food distribution program. It’s called Hunger Heroes. Those heroes being volunteers from Washington County Early College High School. “Probably around...
WITN
Greenville consignment sale helps shoppers with kids
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Though inflation is going down, many shoppers are still searching for new ways to save a few bucks. One option has been the consignment sale in Greenville which is open to the public for the rest of the week. The sale was on at the Greenville...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet
Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
Former KFC could soon be ABC
While speculation has been running high about what would happen to the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building on N.C. 24 just outside of Warsaw a
County fairs across Eastern NC
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
Greenville native changing lives through magazine, outreach
GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Raising money to help inmates find faith through a magazine given out at prisons was the goal of the Night of Hope event held by Greenville native Kristi Overton Johnson on Thursday night. Johnson, a world champion water skier, author and international speaker, started the Victorious Living Magazine in 2013. Through […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Kinston fire department hosting seat check event for Child Passenger Safety Week
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The week of Sept. 18th is Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue is working to make sure that safety is emphasized in the community. The city says a seat check event is being held Monday, Sept. 19th from 1:30-4:30 p.m....
People & Places: Ma’s Hot Dog House in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
WITN
Moviegoers react to the closure of Regal Greenville Grande
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Greenville’s two movie theaters is closing its doors for good. The Regal Greenville Grande movie theater, which had been open for more than 15 years, has shown its final films. Posters are still hung up outside of the Regal Greenville Grande movie theater...
NC police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
Comments / 0