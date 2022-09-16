ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper attorney Anna Olson selected as Wyoming State Bar president-elect

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney Anna Reeves Olson has been selected as the Wyoming State Bar’s president-elect, the organization said in a press release Monday. Reeves will step in as president for the Wyoming State Bar for the 2023–24 term following the 2022–23 term of new President Christopher H. Hawks. Hawks, an attorney from Jackson, is stepping in as president to succeed former President J. Kenneth Barbe of Casper.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper gathers at 2022 Solabration on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The sixth annual Solabration got underway at the Labyrinth on Saturday. The event featured free cultural performances, including hoop dancer Jasmine Pickner Bell and family with the North Bell drummers/singers; a fire performance by Miranda Bressler; and live music by Red Butte.
oilcity.news

15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors

CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
oilcity.news

ART 321 strategic plan affirms commitments to access, health partnerships, inclusion

CASPER, Wyo. — As the underlying Casper Artists Guild nears its centennial anniversary in 2024, ART 321 has codified its two-year strategic plan, affirming the organization’s direction under executive director Tyler Cessor. There is continued emphasis on access to workshops and classes with nominal fees, representing diversity, and...
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
K2 Radio

Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!

Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Fall Funky Junk brings Casper crowds for music, food, crafty treasures

CASPER, Wyo. — Funky Junk District’s fall festival returned on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Durbin and 6th Street in Casper. Some 65 artisans joined several food trucks and beverage booths serving at the event. In addition, a number of musicians will perform throughout the day, including Ford and Fossil, Mastermind Of Monkey, and Quinlan.
oilcity.news

Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning

CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
oilcity.news

New Vision at Summit Medical Center – Withdrawal Management

Since 1989, September has been designated as National Recovery Month to encourage and promote support evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible. New Vision at Summit Medical Center...
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Oil Bowl 2022: NCHS keeps trophy from KWHS on Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs kept the Oil Bowl trophy for the sixth year in a row after defeating Kelly Walsh High School 26–6 on Friday night. NC’s Evan Lango was the first to put NC on the board in the first quarter. KW was able to get into the end zone near the start of the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to build momentum in their favor.
ROCK 96.7

Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours

Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
oilcity.news

Three new engines arrive to help Casper Fire-EMS respond to emergencies

CASPER, Wyo. — Three new fire engines have arrived to help the Casper Fire-EMS Department respond to emergencies in the community. Engines 2, 3 and 6 have all been inspected by Casper Fire-EMS personnel and will be placed into service this week, the department said in a press release on Monday. Ceremonies will be held for the first day of service for each engine at their respective stations and residents are welcome to attend.
oilcity.news

Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
CASPER, WY

