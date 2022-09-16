Read full article on original website
Casper attorney Anna Olson selected as Wyoming State Bar president-elect
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney Anna Reeves Olson has been selected as the Wyoming State Bar’s president-elect, the organization said in a press release Monday. Reeves will step in as president for the Wyoming State Bar for the 2023–24 term following the 2022–23 term of new President Christopher H. Hawks. Hawks, an attorney from Jackson, is stepping in as president to succeed former President J. Kenneth Barbe of Casper.
(PHOTOS) Casper gathers at 2022 Solabration on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The sixth annual Solabration got underway at the Labyrinth on Saturday. The event featured free cultural performances, including hoop dancer Jasmine Pickner Bell and family with the North Bell drummers/singers; a fire performance by Miranda Bressler; and live music by Red Butte.
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
ART 321 strategic plan affirms commitments to access, health partnerships, inclusion
CASPER, Wyo. — As the underlying Casper Artists Guild nears its centennial anniversary in 2024, ART 321 has codified its two-year strategic plan, affirming the organization’s direction under executive director Tyler Cessor. There is continued emphasis on access to workshops and classes with nominal fees, representing diversity, and...
Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!
Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
(PHOTOS) Fall Funky Junk brings Casper crowds for music, food, crafty treasures
CASPER, Wyo. — Funky Junk District’s fall festival returned on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Durbin and 6th Street in Casper. Some 65 artisans joined several food trucks and beverage booths serving at the event. In addition, a number of musicians will perform throughout the day, including Ford and Fossil, Mastermind Of Monkey, and Quinlan.
Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
New Vision at Summit Medical Center – Withdrawal Management
Since 1989, September has been designated as National Recovery Month to encourage and promote support evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible. New Vision at Summit Medical Center...
Red Flag Warning to take effect at noon Monday in central Wyoming, including Natrona
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect in central and north central Wyoming at noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with strong winds and low humidity could create erratic fire behavior, the NWS in Riverton said.
(PHOTOS) Oil Bowl 2022: NCHS keeps trophy from KWHS on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs kept the Oil Bowl trophy for the sixth year in a row after defeating Kelly Walsh High School 26–6 on Friday night. NC’s Evan Lango was the first to put NC on the board in the first quarter. KW was able to get into the end zone near the start of the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to build momentum in their favor.
Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours
Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
Three new engines arrive to help Casper Fire-EMS respond to emergencies
CASPER, Wyo. — Three new fire engines have arrived to help the Casper Fire-EMS Department respond to emergencies in the community. Engines 2, 3 and 6 have all been inspected by Casper Fire-EMS personnel and will be placed into service this week, the department said in a press release on Monday. Ceremonies will be held for the first day of service for each engine at their respective stations and residents are welcome to attend.
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Wyoming gas costs remain above national average; price jumps ~14 cents in Natrona County in a week
CASPER, Wyo. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Monday, Sept. 19 is down slightly in Wyoming compared with a week ago but is up about 14 cents in Natrona County, according to AAA data. The statewide average cost for regular gasoline stands at $3.805...
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
Saturday’s ‘Fall Fest’ free in Casper; Chancey Williams, Cowboy Joe call for votes for David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station will be hosting another free-for-the-public event on Saturday, Sept. 24. Fall Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at David Street Station and will feature train rides, horse carriage rides, a pumpkin patch, live music by Aquile, and more.
