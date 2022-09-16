ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYyUl_0hy0Mylv00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after getting out of a vehicle on I-70, then being hit early Friday morning.

According to the Kansas City Police Department at about 3:09 a.m., the incident happened on eastbound I-70 near I-435.

Police say a driver’s-side passenger was sick and the Kia Sorento pulled over and opened the window. The passenger then climbed out of the window and was struck by at least two vehicles while standing in the roadway.

The first vehicle drove off and the second stopped.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused partial closures to I-70, but the highway has since reopened.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

