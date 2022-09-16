ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects during the Queen’s memorials.“Our hearts go out to...
POTUS
Grazia

Will Kate Be Called Queen Or Queen Consort?

When the Queen died earlier this month, Camilla, formerly Duchess of Cornwall, became Camilla, Queen Consort alongside her husband, King Charles III. Back in February 2022, on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen told the nation that her wish was for her daughter-in-law to become Queen Consort when the time came and said it was her ‘sincere wish’ that the British public would back her daughter-in-law and son when he becomes King.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

This Is What The Card On Top Of The Queen’s Coffin Says

Today, the world is watching the historic moment of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, with Queen's funeral guests travelling from all over the world to pay their respects to Her Majesty. As the procession began, the Queen’s coffin was carried into Westminster Hall with royal family members walking behind...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Juan Carlos
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Grazia

Will We Ever Find Out How The Queen Died?

Since Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September, there has been much speculation online about the 96-year-old’s death. The Queen’s final duty on Tuesday 6 September was greeting the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Zara Tindall, The Queen’s Eldest Granddaughter, Arrives For The Funeral

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, arrived at today's funeral with her husband, Mike Tindall, the former rugby player. She wore a belted black coat and black hat, in keeping with the tradition of state funerals, and also a pair of drop-pearl earrings. We don't know whether or not they belonged to the Queen, but they could be a subtle nod to her late grandmother, who was fond of pearls and wore a three-stranded necklace to a lot of her public engagements.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Meet The New Queen Consort Camilla’s Children

With King Charles III now on the throne, his wife, Camilla, 75, born Camilla Rosemary Shand and later Parker Bowles, is now Queen Consort, which means we want to know a lot more about her nearest and dearest. The new Queen Consort has two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#The Queen Of Spain#Spanish#Cnn
Grazia

Huw Edwards Calls Out VIPs Who ‘Jumped The Queue’ To See The Queen Lying-In-State

BBC presenter Huw Edwards has made a subtle dig at 'superstar VIPs' who allegedly 'jumped the queue' to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state at Westminster Hall. While hundreds of thousands of people queued for many hours to see their coffin and pay their respects, there was a separate queue for VIPs, with far, far shorter wait times, which some felt was not entirely fair.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

The Meaning Behind The ‘Mourning Veils’ At The Queen’s Funeral

Mourning veils date back hundreds of years, serving both an aesthetic purpose as well as a practical one, used to grant privacy during a period of mourning. It was the prominent headwear of choice for today’s funeral, with both female members of the Royal Family and various global attendees opting for the traditional mourning veil.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy