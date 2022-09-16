The Orange Line restarts service today after a 30-day shutdown for repairs. Was it worth it? Are riders confident that service will be reliable? WBUR's Simón Rios shares the latest and what lies ahead for Orange and Green Line riders. Plus, we speak with Mela Bush-Miles, the director of transit-oriented development for Alternatives for Community and Environment, about the impact the shutdown has had on the people who rely on it.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO