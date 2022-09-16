Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Stabbing after large brawl at adult soccer game in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man was stabbed after a large brawl broke out at an adult soccer game in Montgomery County. The stabbing happened around 6:50 p.m. Sunday at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Police say there were about 30 people involved in the fight. The man suffered...
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
fox5dc.com
Cox technician dies after crashing into powerline in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating after a man died on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane Monday afternoon. Officials said the man, who is a Cox Communications technician, was operating a bucket truck and struck a powerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In a...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
WTOP
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway
A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say. Police say they found a woman dead in the road in the 5300 block of Maryland Route 210 — otherwise known as Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, just south of the D.C.-Maryland line, just after 2:30 a.m.
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting of an alligator captured in June, 2021) A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with...
fox5dc.com
Fight at Montgomery County high school football game
Montgomery County Public School officials are still reviewing possible changes after a major fight broke out at a high school football game last week. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports from Gaithersburg High School where that fight happened.
fox5dc.com
County officials discuss consequences after Gaithersburg High School football brawl
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Public School officials are still reviewing possible changes after a major fight broke out at a high school football game last week. Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School.
WUSA
Man who killed customer for cutting him in line at Popeyes sentenced to 22 years
OXON HILL, Md. — A man who fatally stabbed a fellow customer for allegedly cutting him in line at a Maryland Popeyes in 2019 has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars. A Prince George's County jury found Ricoh McClain of D.C. guilty of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis at the Popeyes on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Nov. 4, 2019.
Owner of stolen dog grateful to have him returned
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A six month old bulldog named Hugo has been reunited with his owner after being stolen from a D.C. hotel room on Friday. The suspect is still on the loose. It happened at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the corner of 22nd and N streets NW around 6 p.m. Friday […]
WTOP
1 dead, others hurt after multivehicle crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
One person is dead and two others injured after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 270 in Maryland early Sunday morning, police say. In a news release, Maryland State Police said troopers responded to reports of two crashes on the northbound side of I-270 near the Montrose Road exit in Rockville around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday.
fox5dc.com
4 juveniles charged with assault after fight at Gaithersburg High School football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Four juveniles have been charged with assault and one 19-year-old faces multiple charges after a fight broke out at a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night, according to Gaithersburg Police. Gaithersburg officers say four juveniles have been charged with assault and...
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's County woman celebrates 100th birthday in style, surrounded by family
SUITLAND, Md. — Prince George's County resident Carrie Blake is celebrated a major milestone Saturday -- her 100th birthday!. Blake's granddaughter, Tracyi Johnson, said the family held a surprise party for Blake Saturday to celebrate the remarkable accomplishment. "My grandmother has the heart of pure gold, still active in...
fox5dc.com
K-9 dies inside DC police cruiser
WASHINGTON - A Metropolitan Police Department bomb-detecting K-9 was found dead Monday morning inside a marked cruiser. Police say K-9 Rocket was inside a secured car that was parked and idling on New York Avenue Northeast. Authorities are now investigating if the car's temperature monitoring and alarm system malfunctioned. Rocket...
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year
Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
fox5dc.com
Grand jury to hear case of DC rapper accused of firing gun inside Tysons Corner mall
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The case against a Washington, D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center will be heard by a grand jury Monday. Noah Settles, 22, faces several weapons charges surrounding the June 18 shooting. Authorities say no one was hit directly, but three people were injured as they were escaping the gunfire.
Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania School Board confirms controversial candidate
The Spotsylvania County School Board has approved controversial superintendent candidate Mark Taylor in a 4-to-3 vote. FOX 5's Sierra Fox sat down for a one-on-one exclusive interview with Taylor.
fox5dc.com
Driver going 136 mph on Fairfax County highway faces year in jail: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver police say was going 136 mph on a highway in Fairfax County faces up to a year in jail. Authorities say the alleged speeder was stopped Saturday night after officers clocked them going more than double the speed limit on northbound Route 28 near Frying Pan Road.
